Lisa Kudrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones and More Celeb Parents Celebrate Their Kids' Graduations

Watch : Kelly Ripa Reveals Son Borrowed Mark Consuelos' Tux for Prom

Siri, play "Graduation" by Vitamin C.

The 2021 school year is coming to a close and it's time to prepare for an Instagram feed full of graduation pictures from friends, family and stars alike. Lisa Kudrow, Candace Cameron Bure and a handful of celebrity parents have already shared photos of their beaming graduates, with emotional captions to boot.

Some of these students are preparing for another four years of school, while others are readying their resumes for job applications. For now, however, these graduates deserve a round of applause, because as Kamala Harris' step-daughter Ella Emhoff wrote on Instagram, "Congrats to everyone who graduated in this weird time—— we made it."

It's also an exciting moment for the parents, who have watched their children grow into young adults. Paulina Porizkova expressed happiness for herself and late husband Ric Ocasek, writing on Instagram, "Both of our boys graduated on time, with honors, after having the worst year and a half of their lives. I'm so incredibly proud of them. And I know he is too. Together, we've raised some outstanding human beings."