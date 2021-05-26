Why Kourtney Kardashian Kept Her Distance From Amelia Hamlin at Scott Disick’s Birthday Party

Kourtney Kardashian may have reunited with her ex Scott Disick at the Lord's 38th birthday party earlier this week, but that doesn't mean things were totally chummy between the exes...or Kourtney and Scott's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.
The Poosh founder, who is in a hot and heavy new romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, is still feeling some "tension" between herself and the father of her three children, a source close to Kourtney tells E! News.
"Kourtney will always be there for Scott no matter what their relationship is, but there is definitely still tension between them," says the insider. "They are great about putting it on for the kids and around the family. When they see each other, they are always cordial and you can tell Scott misses Kourtney a lot. Everyone knows Scott is still in love with her."
Kourtney, who spent Scott's birthday party hanging out with pals like Sia, has no friendship to speak of with Amelia, Scott's much younger model girlfriend and the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.
"Amelia was, of course, invited to his party but her and Kourtney do not necessarily have a relationship," the source adds. "Kourtney is cordial. There's no bad blood but they just kept to themselves at the party. Kourtney doesn't mind having her around. She's just not looking to get close with her."
Scott and Amelia were seen together for the first time last fall, shortly after the Flip It Like Disick star split from Sofia Richie. While Kourtney wasn't best friends with that ex either, the two did occasionally spend time together during Sofia and Scott's three-year romance. Sofia also grew close to Kourtney's sister Kylie Jenner.
It seems that the KUWTK star, however, is focused on things going on in her own life.
"She's very happy for Scott and wants him to be happy," explains the insider. "Kourtney is very enthralled in her own relationship right now and wants the best for Scott so he stays on track."
While Scott's social media presence certainly hints he's very happy with Amelia—who gifted the dad a motorcycle for his birthday—a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians revealed that Scott would happily propose to Kourtney if she would say yes.
"Well, I love you and I'm ready to marry you. Right here, right now," Scott told Kourtney in the episode. "Kourtney knows that eventually we'll get married and live a good life."