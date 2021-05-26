Why Regé-Jean Page Compares Leaving Bridgerton to Graduating From High School

Watch : 5 Things to Know About Rege-Jean Page's Rumored GF

In "Graduation (Friends Forever)," Vitamin C famously sings, "As we go on, we remember/All the times we had together." And fans will certainly remember all the moments they shared with Regé-Jean Page on Bridgerton.

In fact, the 31-year-old actor likens his departure from the Netflix show to leaving high school. "You're afraid of the unknown, thinking, 'Oh, my God, I'm never going to make friends as good as the ones I have,'" he told Variety for a new cover story, "and then you do."

Fans learned in April that Page—a.k.a. Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings—will not be returning for season two of Bridgerton. Considering the show is based on the Julia Quinn novels—and each book focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling—some readers may have seen his exit coming. Others? Not so much.

"We're used to speculation and drama when I kill a character off of a show, but this was different," executive producer Shonda Rhimes shared. "Regé was just doing what his character was written to do—ride off, alive, into his happily ever after."