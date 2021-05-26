Brie Bella Reveals Who Son Buddy Danielson Really Takes After

Watch : Nikki & Brie Bella's Top Mommy Moments

Buddy Danielson may be the spitting image of dad Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), but he actually takes after mom Brie Bella. Or, at least, that's how the Total Bellas star feels.

On Tuesday, May 25, the retired WWE superstar took to Instagram to share new photos of her youngest child Buddy, 9 months. Alongside an adorable close up of the youngster, Brie wrote, "My sweet Bud."

Before long, fans and famous friends commented on the new Buddy update. For starters, Total Divas star Nattie Neidhart remarked, "This face!!!" WWE legend Trish Stratus also commented, "Soooo cuteeee."

And while Buddy's physical similarities to dad Bryan are undeniable, Brie made it clear that her son also takes after her. Next to another precious pic of Buddy on her Instagram story, the E! personality noted, "I can't with him!! He's so my boy!!"

As E! News readers well know, Brie and Bryan's oldest child Birdie Danielson, 4, also looks an awful lot like Bryan. Nonetheless, Brie defended that both of her kids have inherited her personality.