The Whole Natalee Holloway Story May Never Be Known: Inside a Journey of Frustration and Acceptance

T.J. and Dave then left the island, only to find out two weeks later that Gabriel and John had returned to Aruba on their own, separate from the production. The episode continued with video shot by Gabriel that shows he and John driving while talking about evidence kept as a "trophy," heading into a residential area and then digging up a plastic bag containing a few bone fragments. Gabriel got back in touch with Dave to tell them about their big find. Aruban police said they were aware of the pair's movements.

Dave and T.J. returned to Aruba, where Richardson tells them that they didn't bring Gabriel and John in for questioning because "you base your investigation on leads that are credible"—and those two simply weren't. The bones, the chief added, were "bogus. Not even human bones."

The production was able to bring the bones back to the U.S. for testing—and three were animal bones. A fourth was human, but didn't match Natalee's DNA. "The first thing I think in my mind," T.J. told E! News, remembering the realization that Gabriel had seemingly led them astray, "to put a grieving family out there for his own personal gain..." He trailed off.

Toward the end of production on the Oxygen series, the investigator's younger son—who had been recovering at a halfway house with nine months of sobriety behind him—died suddenly. So before T.J. flew back to Aruba for the final installment of the show, he buried his own child, and the quest for answers in Natalee's case became all that more personal.

"This is a family that has suffered for 16 years, not knowing what happened to their daughter," T.J. said. "I've been involved with this for 16 years, and a guy comes along and makes a story up...This family—I know what it feels like to lose a child. Bothers me even more because I can relate to the loss of a loved one and a child. But that's where we are now."