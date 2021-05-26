KardashiansDaytime EmmysTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Bristol Palin Proudly Shows Off Scar From the Tummy Tuck She Had “Years Ago”

Dancing With the Stars alum Bristol Palin got real with her Instagram followers by showing off her tummy tuck scar in a post about not comparing ourselves to others.

Bristol Palin is keeping things real with her followers. 

The Dancing With the Stars alum and real estate agent took to Instagram on May 26 to share a video of herself showing off her sculpted stomach. However, it wasn't her fit bod that she wanted to share with her followers. In captions that appeared on the video, she wrote, "Let's get reeeeel [sic] for a sec. I post what I want ya'll to see. From decent angles, and not from insecurities and scars (visible or not.)" 

The mom of three then pulled down her shorts slightly to reveal a scar, writing, "Here's something I don't share. The scar from the tummy tuck I had years ago." 

Bristol, the daughter of one-time Vice Presidential candidate and former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin, captioned the video, "Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to." Sarah responded in the comments, "Haha I love you!!!" 

Bristol, who split from her husband Dakota Meyer in 2018, revealed further details of her surgery in response to a fan's question on her Instagram Story. She shared that the surgery was done by Dr. Rose out of Corpus Christi, Texas, and that "he is incredible."

"It was done in early 2018," the former Teen Mom OG star added. "I don't regret it. But recovery was, (without a doubt) thee [sic] worst pain of my entire life." 

Bristol also got vulnerable about another part of her life: Being a single mom. She shared the best and worst parts of single life alongside a photo of herself and her three kids.

"Best is the time I get to spend with them (I feel it makes our bond even more special.) Hardest is juggling to get everything done, and disciplining solo can also be a challenge for me." 

Despite the difficulties in her life, Bristol is still an open book.

