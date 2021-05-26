KardashiansDaytime EmmysTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Declares She's Ready for Summer With a Bikini Selfie

Eminem's famed daughter Hailie is ready to ring in the summer. The rapper's firstborn shared a bikini selfie with her millions of Instagram followers in honor of the upcoming season.

Bring on summer!

If you're ready to soak up the sun in the next three months, Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is on the same page. The rapper's firstborn, who he welcomed with ex Kimberly Scott in 1995, took to social media on Tuesday, May 25 with a bathroom selfie kicking off the upcoming season. "Ready for allllll the summer days," the Michigan State University alum captioned a photo of herself in white bikini and bucket hat.

Hailie, who Eminem has often referenced in his chart-topping music over the years—including the eponymous 2002 track "Hailie's Song"—is no stranger to Instagram. In fact, she often shares snaps of her outfits and activities, using the platform as a window into her everyday life. Going by the name Hailie Jade, she's amassed more than 2 million followers to her page. As her Insta bio reads, "Attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing."

Now with "allllll the summer days" upon us, we have a feeling her feed will soon be jam-packed with beach selfies and other picture-perfect scenic shots. 

Eminem's Most Controversial Moments

Until then, here's a look back at her best Instagram photos so far. 

All you have to do is keep scrolling!

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

The rapper's eldest daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, showcases her fit physique in a black bikini. 

Instagram
Staying Safe

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, Hailie takes to Instagram to encourage her followers to adhere by public health protocols. "...seriously it's so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now!" she writes. "the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!"

Instagram
Music Lover

After attending the 2019 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, she shares on Instagram, "lolla, i love you but i'm feeling hella thankful that i have a year to recuperate before i attempt to survive you again."

Instagram
Arianator

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it. Hailie channels her inner Ariana Grande with this Halloween look. 

Instagram
New York Minute

Hailie hits the streets of the Big Apple looking effortlessly chic. 

Instagram
Red Lipstick Lady

Hailie, 25, flashes her pearly whites for the camera in a snapshot shared to her Instagram in November 2018. 

Instagram
Ooh La La

The social media star flashes a little skin in a cutout bodysuit and high-waisted jeans. 

Instagram
Fashionista

Like father, like daughter! Hailie is a spitting image of Eminem with this stone cold fierce pose. 

Instagram
Young and in Love

"Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," she captions this sweet photo from 2016. 

Instagram
Model Behavior

There's no denying the camera totally loves Hailie! 

Instagram
Puppy Perfection

Hailie teases on social media alongside this photo, "Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day." 

Instagram
Stunning Selfie

Hailie captions this February 2019 social media snap, "new selfie, who dis?"

Instagram
Aloha

In March 2019, the social media star takes a trip to Hawaii, where she poses in a yellow bikini.

Instagram
Chasing Waterfalls

"sorry TLC but i've been chasing waterfalls," Hailie writes alongside this vacation pic.

Instagram
Sunday Funday

"currently cuddled up with my pups on the couch," Hailie tells her followers in April 2019. "what's your favorite way to spend sunday?"

