Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress Revealed: All the Details on Her Big Day With Dalton Gomez

Weeks after marrying realtor Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony, fans can finally see what wedding dress Ariana Grande wore to walk down the aisle. Scroll to see the pics.

By Kaitlin Reilly May 26, 2021 7:29 PMTags
WeddingsVera WangAriana GrandeCelebrities
The bride wore Vera Wang

Less than two weeks after Ariana Grande and her realtor husband Dalton Gomez said "I do" in a private ceremony at Ariana's Montecito, Calif. home, new photos on Vogue revealed the bride and groom on their special day, which they shared with less than 20 guests in attendance. And yes, that includes pics of the "positions" singer's gorgeous wedding dress. 

According to the magazine, Ariana—who also wore a Wang-designed gown at the 2018 Met Gala inspired by the Sistine Chapel—made an arrangement with the designer to craft her wedding dress years earlier. Wang made good on that promise, designing an empire waist dress with a sculpted neckline for the Grammy winner.

Dalton, meanwhile, wore a black and white suit designed by Tom Ford

Another celebrity favorite designer, Lorraine Schwartz, designed pearl and diamond earrings for Ari—with a special significance behind them. The singer wore one earring upside down, as a way to mark the challenging or "upside down" moments of her life.

Ariana, whose album Sweetener features a photo of herself upside down, tweeted about her reason for the upside down aesthetic in June 2018. She wrote, "i showed aaron a photo and he was sitting opposite me and he said ‘i even love it upsidedown' and that was kind of it for me at the time i had been feeling v ‘upsidedown' for a while & the simplicity of that was like oh duh wow my bestie a genius. everything clicked after that."

photos
7 Facts About Ariana Grande's Husband Dalton Gomez

That December, she even decorated for Christmas with an upside down tree

There's nothing else upside down about Ariana's wedding with Dalton, however. She walked down the aisle with both her parents, Joan Grande and Ed Butera, despite her song "thank u, next" only detailing how she would be "holding hands" with her "mama" during this special moment.

Ariana and Ed, who had a challenging relationship over the years, solidified that they were on much better terms when she changed the lyrics of "thank u, next" during her 2020 Grammys performance from "I'll be thanking my dad / 'Cuz she grew from the drama," to "I'll be thanking my dad / 'Cuz he's really awesome." 

The decor was also special: Flowers were suspended from the ceiling, and the room was lit by the glow of candlelight. 

As Ariana sang of her wedding day in "thank u, next," she "only wanna do it once real bad." And it was certainly a once in a lifetime event! See even more photos from the big day below

Stefan Kohli
They Do!

On May 26, 2021, Ariana Grande surprised fans when she posted several photos from her private wedding to Dalton Gomez on Instagram

Stefan Kohli
Home Sweet Home

The wedding ceremony took place on May 15, 2021 at Ariana's estate in Montecito, Calif. 

Stefan Kohli
The Big Reveal

Vogue was the first to reveal that Vera Wang designed Ariana's custom gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra strap closure and plunging back. 

Stefan Kohli
Style Star

Ariana's wedding day look was styled to perfection by Mimi Cuttrell.

Stefan Kohli
Small & Sweet

Less than 20 close friends and family gathered to watch the couple say "I do" at the private wedding. 

Stefan Kohli
Family Affair

According to Vogue, Ariana's father, Ed Butera, gave her away. 

Stefan Kohli
Picture Perfect

It's safe to say Ariana's wedding day look was a dream come true. 

Stefan Kohli
Handsome Fella

Dalton was more than happy to exchange sneakers for wedding dress shoes. 

Stefan Kohli
Modern Gentleman

For the big day, Dalton wore a black and white suit designed by Tom Ford. 

Stefan Kohli
Bride's Best Friend

Ariana's rescue dog, Toulouse, had a front-row seat to all of the wedding day festivities.

Stefan Kohli
Inspiration

According to Vogue, Ariana's style was reminiscent of the look Jo Stockton so famously wore in Funny Face

Stefan Kohli
Bling Bling

Jeweler to the stars Lorraine Schwarz designed pearl and diamond earrings for the singer. 

Stefan Kohli
Glam Squad

Ariana's polished half-up hair and soft curls were the work of Josh Liu. As for her natural makeup, Ash Kohlm deserves all the credit. 

Stefan Kohli
Two Paws Up

Tales were wagging after Ariana married the man of her dreams. 

Stefan Kohli
Light Show

Ariana and Dalton said "I do" in a room glowing with candles. What came next were some spectacular photos. 

Stefan Kohli
Let's Eat

After the wedding, guests sat down at a dinner table covered with lush greenery. 

Stefan Kohli
She's Married

In the end, Ariana lived happily ever after. The end! 

