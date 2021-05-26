Go Inside Ghislaine Maxwell's Private World in First Trailer for Peacock's Epstein's Shadow Doc

Watch : Jeffrey Epstein's Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested

"Ghislaine Maxwell has the answers."

So promises the haunting new trailer for Peacock documentary Epstein's Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell.

British socialite Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 under charges including "enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children and perjury," as the shocking first trailer for the true crime series states. Maxwell, also the daughter of late British media proprietor Robert Maxwell, was multimillionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein's confidante; Epstein died in his jail cell while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges in August 2019.

Investigative docu-series Epstein's Shadow focuses on the "complicated and mysterious life" of Maxwell, per a press release, and includes exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage of the Maxwell family after their patriarch Robert's death. "Ghislaine Maxwell, who was once the heiress to the Maxwell fortune but whose life takes a sordid downturn when she meets Jeffrey Epstein, the serial sex offender," the official statement reads. "This investigative series will reveal a complicated story of power, sex, and money, which leads to Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest awaiting trial in November 2021."