Kelly Ripa Reveals Son Joaquin's Fashion Mishap After Borrowing Mark Consuelos' Tux for Prom

Watch : Kelly Ripa Reveals Son Borrowed Mark Consuelos' Tux for Prom

The youngest member of the Ripa-Consuelos clan has headed off to prom!

On Tuesday, May 25, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son Joaquin Consuelos attended his senior prom with some help from his famous dad's closet. "Borrowed his dad's tux and shoes," Kelly said on the May 26 show, "both we will say tight, too small, a little bit?"

"No, it fit really well," Mark insisted. "It fit really well on him."

Not according to Kelly. "Pants were a little short," she said. "It's ok."

"Did he get them short on purpose? Did he tailor them a little bit?" Mark bantered back. "Oh, he's taller. His legs are longer."

"He didn't tailor his pants shorter," Kelly quipped back, "just longer legs."

Fortunately for fans, the daytime talk show host also shared photos of the getting ready process for their 18-year-old son, noting it was "very tense" in the closet as Mark helped Joaquin with his tie. As Kelly described to her husband of 25 years, "You tied that tie with military precision."