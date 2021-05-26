Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Ex Brad Pitt's "Wonderful" Role on Friends

Watch : "Friends" Star Judy Geller Settles Ross & Rachel's Break Dispute

The One Where Brad Pitt Made a Fantastic Guest Star—or maybe better known as "The One with the Rumor."



Although Friends had a slew of A-list actor guest stars throughout the show's 10-year run, Jennifer Aniston remembers one person in particular doing a great job when it came to his role.



The 52-year-old actress sat down alongside former co-stars and close friends Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox with Access Hollywood to take a look back at some special guest stars that graced their center stage. When it came to listing her ex Brad as being among one of her favorites, she shared, "Mr. Pitt was wonderful." Lisa—who of course, played Phoebe—also chimed in, adding, "He was fantastic," to which the entire group nodded in agreement.



The Ocean's Thirteen actor appeared in the 2001 episode, "The One with the Rumor" as a character that was part of an "I Hate Rachel" fan club in high school. At the time, the couple were married for just over a year, and were a much-talked-about Hollywood couple until their separation in 2005.