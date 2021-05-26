You Have to See Kate Middleton's Sweet Response After Child Asks If She's a Prince

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton Launch YouTube Channel

Well, this video is royally adorable.

Kate Middleton shared a sweet moment with some young fans during her trip to Orkney with Prince William on May 25. While visiting Kirkwall Marina, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came across a group of local nursery school students. And one boy had a question for the 39-year-old royal.

Pointing up at Kate, he asked, "Are you a prince?" Kate then replied to the child's question by noting, "I'm not a prince, no." A few kids then inquired if Kate is a princess, to which she replied yes with a laugh and a smile.

In addition to speaking with the children, William and Kate stopped by the European Marine Energy Centre, where they learned about the organization's role in addressing climate change and supporting the U.K.'s green recovery. The couple also saw the fuel cell and hydrogen storage trailers at Kirkwall Pier and then headed out to sea to learn more about the 2-MW O2, the world's largest tidal energy turbine. The work aligns with the goals of William's Earthshot Prize, which aims to support new initiatives that will help the planet over the next 10 years.