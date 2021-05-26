You Have to See Kate Middleton's Sweet Response After Child Asks If She's a Prince

Well, this video is royally adorable.
Kate Middleton shared a sweet moment with some young fans during her trip to Orkney with Prince William on May 25. While visiting Kirkwall Marina, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came across a group of local nursery school students. And one boy had a question for the 39-year-old royal.
Pointing up at Kate, he asked, "Are you a prince?" Kate then replied to the child's question by noting, "I'm not a prince, no." A few kids then inquired if Kate is a princess, to which she replied yes with a laugh and a smile.
In addition to speaking with the children, William and Kate stopped by the European Marine Energy Centre, where they learned about the organization's role in addressing climate change and supporting the U.K.'s green recovery. The couple also saw the fuel cell and hydrogen storage trailers at Kirkwall Pier and then headed out to sea to learn more about the 2-MW O2, the world's largest tidal energy turbine. The work aligns with the goals of William's Earthshot Prize, which aims to support new initiatives that will help the planet over the next 10 years.
Kate wore a dark Seeland jacket and brown See by Chloe boots for the outing. Earlier in the day, the duke and duchess visited the Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall, where they met with healthcare workers and formally opened the facility. For this visit, Kate wore a Massimo Dutti coat, which she accessorized with a tartan scarf.
William and Kate have been touring Scotland over the past few days. While attending the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of The Church of Scotland on May 22, William spoke about how the country is the source of some of his happiest memories, as well as his saddest. During his speech, he recalled how he was in Scotland when he learned about the death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997.
"I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died," he remembered. "Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk [church] that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."
He also talked about how he met Kate in Scotland while they were both studying at the University of St. Andrews. "And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland, 20 years ago this year, that I first met Catherine," he continued. "Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."
Referencing their children, William continued, "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here, too. We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders."