Why Caitlyn Jenner Told Her Kids Not to Speak Out About Her Run for California Governor

Watch : Caitlyn Jenner Officially Announces Run for California Governor

You probably won't see Caitlyn Jenner's children on the campaign trail during her run for California governor.

In April, the 71-year-old Olympian and former reality star, parent of Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Brody Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino, who also helped raise Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, announced her plans to run in a future election to try to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. In recent press interviews, Caitlyn said she directed her kids not to be involved in her campaign.

"As we all know, politics can be a pretty tough business. And you know what, I got pretty big shoulders, unfortunately, but that's a whole 'nother story, and I can take it. People have come after me all my life and I kind of just move on and do my own thing," she told CBS This Morning on Wednesday, May 26. "But I did speak with all my children. I said, 'Hey, I do not want one tweet...this is my deal.'"

Caitlyn said she told her children "not to be involved whatsoever," adding, "I said, 'If anybody asks any questions in the media...just say, 'No comment.' Address your comments to me.'"