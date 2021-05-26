Peter Weber Shares "Brutally Honest" Response to Kelley Flanagan's "Calculated" Breakup Confessions

Watch : Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

Peter Weber is reclaiming his baggage after a recent stretch of turbulence surrounding his breakup with Kelley Flanagan.

The 29-year-old pilot took to his Acast podcast, Bachelors in the City, on Wednesday, May 26 to address his ex's comments from earlier this month about their relationship.

As fans know, Pete followed his failed engagements to Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett by dating Kelley for 10 months after meeting during his season of The Bachelor that aired in 2020. On Dec. 31, 2020, Peter announced he and the tax attorney, also 29, had gone their separate ways, just before they had planned to move to New York City together.

"I'm gonna be so brutally, brutally honest with you guys for however long this goes on for, and just speak from the heart," the aviator shared on the podcast. He said about Kelley's latest remarks, "I thought it was very calculated. I thought, after hearing how it went, that it was very trying to push for a headline. Very just calculated, very disingenuous."

Peter continued, "That's too bad. I didn't necessarily expect that from Kelley—it kind of caught me off guard."