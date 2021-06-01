Christina Haack Shares Rare Look Inside Her Single Life After Ant Anstead Divorce

Christina Haack is loving the ride—even if things get a bit bumpy.
For the Christina on the Coast star, the last year brought along new challenges she didn't exactly predict. In addition to experiencing the coronavirus pandemic, the HGTV designer announced her split from Ant Anstead after two years of marriage.
But as a new season of her hit design show kicks off on June 3, the mother of three is staying focused on her family and businesses instead of dating and romance.
"I believe that everyone deserves to have love and find love and I hope that happens for me," Christina exclusively shared with E! News. "But it would take a really special someone and my goal right now is just to focus on my kids and keeping my private life, as private as it can possibly be."
That's not to say fans won't be able to catch a glimpse into her personal life this season on Christina On the Coast. While cameras will capture unbelievable home transformations for deserving clients, viewers will also watch Christina balance life as a working mom as she raises three kids, including Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with ex Tarek El Moussa. She also shares 20-month-old son Hudson with Ant.
"I mean, balancing is something that everyone struggles with—so do I," Christina confessed. "I just try to do the best I can. When I get off work, I don't have a nanny for Taylor and Brayden, so I just try to make sure that I'm there to pick them up and take them to sports and spend time with the three kids and put my phone down."
The Flip or Flop star added, "Something I did was getting off social media for a while and I feel like that is a big distraction. My kids do not like me being on my phone, so I feel like that's setting an example for them. When I get home, I make sure my focus is on them and when I'm at work, my focus is work."
The show will also reveal how quality girl time made the unpredictable year much more manageable. With support from longtime friends like Cara Clark and Cassie Zebisch, Christina was able to kick off an exciting new chapter with a whole lot of love.
"Cassie and I have been best friends since we were 14 and we have been through everything together," Christina shared after planning her childhood friend's wedding for an upcoming episode. "We constantly talk about how grateful we are. Not only are we best friends, but we get to work together and film together on camera and have so much fun. We grew up talking about our goals and ambitions and we are truly living that life of our dreams."
As for Cara, her recent move to Tennessee persuaded Christina to explore another part of the country she was unfamiliar with. As it turns out, a few trips resulted in a new piece of real estate she hopes to call home for part of the year.
"We went for it and it was one of my best decisions," The Wellness Remodel co-author shared while teasing her on-screen purchase. "It's the perfect hideaway. It's in the woods on 24 acres and off-road vehicles and it just feels like freedom."
Looking ahead, Christina has a mission to deliver the best transformations to her clients. With help from designer James Bender and contractor Mike Rose, the trio will tackle everything from a beachside property to a cramped kitchen for a rock-star family.
And while flipping houses is cool, there's something extra special about the clients she meets this season.
"I love working with the homeowners as opposed to doing flips because I feel like it's so much more personal," Christina explained. "I'm redesigning for people and families and getting to know them and their style is fun and the transformations are huge. The look on their faces when they walk through the door is everything for me."
Christina on the Coast returns with new episodes Thursday, June 3 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.