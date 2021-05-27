Below Deck Med's Season 6 First Look Teases a Single Malia, Hannah's Replacement & Hookups

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

If you thought season five of Below Deck Mediterranean was dramatic, just wait until you watch the new season six trailer.

In E! News' exclusive first look for the upcoming season of Bravo's upstairs-downstairs hit, Captain Sandy Yawn and her crew hit the water in Croatia on mega-yacht Lady Michelle. While this season marks the first without longtime chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier, season six does welcome back Malia White as bosun.

However, this time around, the popular bosun is single and ready to mingle. And, from what we see in the new trailer below, single Malia is a lot of fun. Case in point: Malia is seen twerking, drinking with the crew and more.

In a confessional, Malia admits, "This is what happens when I'm single."

Of course, Malia isn't the only one to let loose as a new boatmance is teased between crew members. Malia warns her deckhand, "Boat romances, they're dangerous."