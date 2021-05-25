Anna Faris Shares Rare Insight Into Her “Immediate Intimacy” With Fiancé Michael Barrett

Forget love at first sight! For Anna Faris, it was what she calls immediate intimacy.
The Mom alum shed some light on her romance with fiancé Michael Barrett, whom she reportedly met on the set of Overboard. The pair began dating a couple months after she announced her separation from husband Chris Pratt in 2017.
"We had an immediate kind of intimacy," Faris told People in an interview published Monday, May 24. "We're both probably introverts in a very similar way."
She then opened up about how she and Barrett co-parent their kids from previous relationships, with her sharing 8-year-old son Jack with Pratt.
"He has two children and that has been awesome," Faris continued. "I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."
The couple and their kids all bonded by taking road trips during the coronavirus pandemic, as Faris explained, "We bought a camper van and traveled with a portable printer for school."
Her engagement to the Ted filmmaker has been positive for her son, too. According to The House Bunny actress, "Jack has been handling this whole thing like a champ. I just feel very happy that my family is safe. And I don't think I've ever been so present."
Jack has experienced another change during the pandemic as well: the arrival of his half-sister! Pratt and new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed baby Lyla in August 2020. Last month, the Jurassic World actor shared an adorable photo of himself hanging with both Lyla and Jack, as the siblings spent quality time together.
In March, Faris revealed on the Unqualified podcast that Barrett is different from other men she's dated in that there's no competitiveness between them.
She also said he encourages her to be honest with herself, which helps her grow. "I'm engaged to a man, who's demanded the same thing, which I had never had before," she shared. "I had never been confronted with intense eye contact actually... Sometimes it can be pretty hot."