Liza Koshy Shares What's in Her Kitchen

Looking for a new show to binge-watch? Liza Koshy has you covered.

Today, Chopped Next Gen premieres on Discovery+, and the relatable actress and comedian is the host, so expect to laugh a lot and receive plates full of cooking inspiration. The culinary competition, which features 20 rising young chefs competing for a $10,000 grand prize, is bound to get your creative juices flowing, so we asked Liza about her kitchen must-haves and why her kitchen is such a special place in her home.

"I'm the top chef in it. The first thing I open in the morning other than my eyes is my pantry," the Liza on Demand star explained. "The last thing I close, other than my eyes, at the end of every day is my pantry. I dream of breakfast every night and devise my dinner during the day. I can be creative, I can be conscious, I can be carefree. I can be an amateur connoisseur. I am the top chef in my kitchen. It's the one place that I can claim I am the best, as long as no one else is around. Anywhere else I'd be fired."

For Liza's most prized kitchen essentials, scroll below!