Memorial Day 2021 Sales You Can Still Shop Today

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Unfortunately, the Memorial Day long weekend is over! But, that doesn't mean the shopping has to end. Tons of brands are still offering big markdowns on fashion and beauty, there's also some incredible home deals on appliances, mattresses, décor and everything in between.
We've rounded up the best deals and organized them into three sections: fashion, beauty and home. Shop below and enjoy all the good sales while you still can!
FASHION
Abercrombie: Save up to 50% on clearance items.
Adidas: Save up to 50% off athletic gear for men and women.
Aerosoles: Save 30%-50% sandals and more footwear until 6/2.
Alo Yoga: Enjoy up to 60% off over 340 styles.
Athleta: Save up to 60% on sale items from Athleta.
Ban.do: Score 25% off the Current Obsessions Sale + Sunglasses GWP for order $50+ now through 6/2.
Bare Necessities: Select bras starting at $19.99 and up, select panties $4.99 and up, select shapewear 30% off, select swimwear up to 30% off and select sleepwear up to 50% off until 6/2.
Birdy Grey: Save up to 30% off on select bridesmaid dresses.
Boston Proper: Shop sale clothing starting at $9.98.
Bzees: Score 20% off Sitewide + free shipping with code: SUMMERFUN (5/28-6/1).
Carbon38: Save up to 80% off select styles of athletic gear and athleisure.
Coach: Score up to 50% off select styles.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 75% on clearance.
Commando: Score up to 40% off Commando staples now through 6/1 during their Get Back Out There Sale.
Farfetch: Save over 50% off on thousands of items.
Franco Sarto: Save 30% sitewide when you use the code SUMMERSTYLE at checkout (5/27- 6/1).
Free People: Shop sale dresses starting at $19.95.
Good American: Save up to 60% on sale items from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American.
Hanky Panky: Save up to 65% on thongs, bralettes, and more through 6/2.
Isotoner: Get 30% off sitewide + FREE shipping with code MEMORIAL (5/27-6/1).
JanSport: Score 30% off select styles (5/27-6/1).
Joe's Jeans: Use the promo code WELCOMESUMMER to save 30% sitewide (5/24-6/1).
Kate Spade Surprise: Shop today's deals and score incredible savings on must-have bags and accessories starting at $30.
Kohl's: Get Memorial Day Must Haves from LC Lauren Conrad, Kylie & Kendall & more on sale at a major discount.
LA Apparel: Receive a free pair of shorts on all orders over $120.
Levi's: Take 30% off sitewide plus an extra 50% off sale with code SMILE (until 6/1).
Lively: Snag 2 bras for $60, 3 for $80, or 3 bras and 3 undies for $10 at Lively. Get a lounge top and bottom or a swim top and bottom for $80.
Lucy Paris: Save 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL25 (5/28 to 6/1).
Lululemon: Shop deals starting at $9!
Lulus: Get sale items starting at $5.
Madewell: Shop sale styles at Madewell.
Maelove: Save 10% on 2 skincare products or 20% on 3 items when you use the promo code TEN at checkout.
Marshall's: Get amazing deals on clearance items.
Missguided: Save 60% sitewide (through 6/2).
Nike: Need some new workout gear? Select men's and women's sale items are up to 40% off.
Nordstrom: Save big on brands such as The Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Adidas, UGG and more at up to 60% off in at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.
Nordstrom Rack: Get some major discounts.
Radley London: Save up to 30% on hundreds of handbag styles.
Redbubble: Use the discount code FINDYOURTHING to get 20% - 60% off everything (5/28- 6/1).
Reebok: Save an extra 40% on sale items from Reebok when you use the promo code REFRESH at check out.
Revolve: Not only can you save up to 65% off new sale styles, but you can take an extra 20% off select styles, with thousands of dresses, skirts, jeans and more on deep discount,
Rifle Piper Co: Customers will receive 25% off sitewide (excluding wallpaper) when they use the promo code BLOOM (5/26-6/1).
Shopbop: New items are constantly being added to the sale section, where you can shop thousands of options at up to 70% off.
Threadless: $12 Tees + up to 50% everything (5/28-6/3).
Totes: Get 30% off sitewide with code MDAY at Totes (5/27-6/1).
ZAXIE: Buy jewelry under $25 at ZAXIE.
Zodiac Shoes: Save 25% sitewide when you use the promo code SUNSHINE at checkout (5/28-6/2).
BEAUTY
Alleyoop: Get a FREE Cool It Toner Tea Stick ($22 value) with any order over $75 through 6/1.
Amazon: Check out Amazon's Daily Deals where you can score major savings on beauty and more.
Birchbox: Get 20% off kits (use promo code KITS20) and 30% off gift bundles (use promo code MEMORIAL30) through 6/2.
Dermstore: Receive up to 20% off and double points on participating brands with code SALEAWAY until June 1.
Elizabeth Arden: Buy One, Get One 50% off Full Priced Ceramide Capsules, Use Code: EACAPS at checkout.
Lancer: Use code FRIENDS25 to save 25% on skincare products and more (5/24-6/6).
Lancôme: Save 25% sitewide. Sign up for a free account and you'll get a 30% discount.
Laura Mercier: Save up to 30% on sale items.
Nordstrom: The Clearance Sale has beauty items from brands such as MAC, Stila, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more up to 60% off.
Soko Glam: Receive an additional 15% off of all Memorial Day Sale collection curations from 5/28-6/01 with code SUNNYDAYS.
Victoria's Secret: Get any 1.7 oz. perfume and lotion for $65 ($83 value).
HOME
Amazon: Check out Amazon's Daily Deals where you can score major savings on appliances, home, fashion and more.
Bed, Bath & Beyond: Save up to 40% on bedding, bath, outdoor, and more.
Brooklinen: Score 15% off sitewide with no minimum purchases (5/26-6/2).
Casper: Enjoy 15% off mattresses (10% off Element), plus 10% off everything else with code MEMDAY (until 6/7).
The Dough Project: Take 25% off sitewide.
Etsy: Get up to 20% off on select outdoor furniture, firepits, garden accessories, lawn games, and more at The Etsy Outdoor Sales Event.
Fotile: The global high-end kitchen appliance brand is offering up to $200 off their most popular appliances on Amazon through 6/4.
Frontgate: Score up to 40% off sitewide + extra savings on sale.
Goldbelly: Get $15 off $50 when you use the code GetInMyBELLY at checkout.
Health-Ade: Take 25% off on all products (excluding subscriptions) with code GUT25 (5/28 – 6/30).
Home Depot: Get up to 30% off select furniture, 25% off select bedding & bath linens, 25% off select wall décor, 20% off outdoor entertainment, up to 15% off flatware (through 6/2).
Modsy: Get up to 30% off furniture and home décor through 6/1.
Overstock: The Memorial Day Blowout offers savings of 70 percent off on thousands of items, including furniture, bedding, decor and more, plus free shipping!
Serena & Lily: Score 20% off your purchase with code DIVEIN (until 6/1).
T.J. Maxx: Take advantage of major markdowns on home essentials.
Vahdam Teas: Get up to 40% off best-sellers.
Wayfair: Save up to 70% off in the Memorial Day Clearance, with deals on furniture, decor, outdoor and more.
Welly: Take 20% off sitewide on sustainable insulated drinkware made with real bamboo.
Williams Sonoma: Shop up to 75% off clearance items.
—Originally published May 15, 2020, at 4:00 a.m. PT