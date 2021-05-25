KardashiansDaytime EmmysTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations 2021: See the Complete List

The 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards have just announced its list of nominees, with Alex Trebek receiving a posthumous nod. Scroll on for the complete list of nominees, including E!'s Daily Pop.

Watch: Who Will Replace Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!"?

Alex Trebek is being recognized by the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards.

On Tuesday, May 25, the award show announced its talented list of nominees for their upcoming ceremony, with the late Jeopardy! host, who passed away last November, receiving a nod in the Outstanding Game Show Host category. Trebek is nominated alongside Wayne Brady, Steve Harvey, Alfonso Ribeiro and Pat Sajak.

In the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category, the late Larry King is nominated alongside Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili EstefanTamron HallTaraji P. Henson and Tracie JadeRachael RayAmy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and TJ Holmes, as well as Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Fellow nominees for this year's Daytime Emmys include E!'s own Daily Pop. The show is up for Outstanding Entertainment News Program at the award show, which is set to take place on Friday, June 25.

Take a look at the complete list of nominees below:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

The Bay 
Beacon Hill 
A House Divided 
Studio City 

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melissa Claire Egan 
Genie Francis 
Nancy Lee Grahn 
Finola Hughes
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maurice Benard 
Steve Burton 
Thorsten Kaye 
Wally Kurth 
Dominic Zamprogna 

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marla Adams 
Tamara Braun 
Carolyn Hennesy 
Briana Henry 
Courtney Hope 

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Darin Brooks 
Max Gail 
Bryton James 
Jeff Kober 
James Patrick Stuart

YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tahj Bellow 
Victoria Konefal 
Alyvia Alyn Lind 
Katelyn MacMullen 
Sydney Mikayla 

GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kim Delaney 
George DelHoyo
Briana Lane
Cady McClain 
Victoria Platt 

WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let's Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
The People's Court

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

CBS Sunday Morning 
Good Morning America 
Sunday Today With Willie Geist 
Today Show 

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The 3rd Hour of Today 
GMA3: What You Need to Know 
Red Table Talk 
Red Table Talk: The Estefans 
Tamron Hall 

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Today Show With Hoda & Jenna

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood
E!'s Daily Pop
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie's Home Cooking
Giada De Laurentiis, Giada at Home 2.0
Edward Delling-Williams, Paris Bistro Cooking
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Sophia Roe, Counter Space
Michael Symon, Symon's Dinners Cooking Out

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind With Taraji
Larry King, Larry King Now
Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and TJ Holmes, GMA3: What You Need to Know
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sean Evans, Hot Ones
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show With Hoda & Jenna
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

