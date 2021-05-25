Lorde's Return to the Spotlight Was Just Confirmed With This Major Announcement

Cue a supercut of your favorite Lorde songs because the star is returning to the spotlight.
The ever-private star, who released her most recent album Melodrama back in 2017, is taking the mic once again. On Tuesday, May 25, Primavera Sound—Barcelona's annual music festival—confirmed its official 2022 return after a two-year hiatus along with a star-studded lineup for next June.
Included in the talented list of stars slated to perform during the two-weekend festival—among them Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs and Tyler, the Creator—is the one and only Lorde. The two-time Grammy winner is scheduled to take the stage on June 10, as well as Massive Attack, The Strokes and dozens more artists.
If a trip to Barcelona is just what you had in mind for next early June, tickets to Primavera Sound go on sale this June 1 at 11 a.m. CEST.
While the 24-year-old star has remained out of the limelight over the last two years, she is no stranger to Primavera Sound, having performed at the 2018 festival—one of her last live performances to date.
That's not to say, however, that she's remained silent in the midst of her private life. In June 2020, she spoke out against police brutality in an emailed message to fans.
"One of the things I find most frustrating about social media is performative activism, predominantly by white celebrities (like me)," Lorde wrote at the time. "It's hard to strike a balance between self-serving social media displays and true action. But part of being an ally is knowing when to speak and when to listen, and I know that white silence right now is more damaging than someone's wack protest selfie. So let me be clear: this ongoing systemic brutality by police is racist, it's sickening, and it's unsurprising."
Months later, in October 2020, she was photographed in public for the first time in over a year while out for a walk with Justin Warren in New Zealand.