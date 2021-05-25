Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyTV ScoopKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

You Won't Believe the Jaw-Dropping Gift Amelia Hamlin Got Scott Disick For His Birthday

What do you get Scott Disick for his 38th birthday? Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin had an idea. Scroll on to see the present the reality star received from the 19-year-old model.

Watch: Amelia Hamlin Brings Scott Disick With Her Everywhere...Literally

Scott Disick is riding into a new year in style thanks to girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star doesn't turn 38 until May 26, the 19-year-old model helped him kick off the celebrations early, casually gifting her love a new motorcycle. "New Harley can't complain," Scott wrote while taking his bike out for a test-drive. "Thanks @ameliagray."  

She's not the only one feting the Lord. On May 24, stars like Kim KardashianKhloe KardashianSia and even ex Kourtney Kardashian gathered for a luxe, aviation-themed party in his honor. Partygoers dined on churros, Raising Cane's chicken fingers and a plane cake. As Amelia's very on-brand sweatshirt read: "Disick Aviation: 'Private aviation is my motivation.'" 

And, needless to say, guests were flying high when they checked out their party favors: Each attendee was gifted with a Rolex watch or diamond jewelry. "They got over a half a million dollars in jewels," Luxe VVS Jewelers' Brandon O'Neal tells E! News, "between our chains, watches and bracelets."

photos
Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin's Cutest Pics

Scroll on to see more photos from the birthday celebration.

Instagram
Some New Wheels

Scott couldn't wait to take his new motorcycle from Amelia out for a spin.

Instagram
Party PDA

The couple shared a cuddle during the celebration and Amelia snapped a photo of Scott giving her a smooch, writing, "Birthday cutie."

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Scott Disick celebrates the big 3-8 with a blowout soiree, and yes, only he could pull off a lion and floral print ensemble. 

Instagram
Bling Bling

These aren't just any party favors. Guests got to pick out their very own Rolex watch or diamond jewelry piece. "They got over a half a million dollars in jewels between our chains, watches and bracelets," Brandon O'Neal with Luxe VVS Jewelers tells E! News. "Kim, Scott, Khloe, Kris all got stuff from us!"

Instagram
Two of a Kind

Kourtney Kardashian and close family-friend Sia catch up. 

Instagram
The Lord's Day

A silver balloon arch welcomes party goers. 

Instagram
Khlo-Money

Khloe Kardashian rocks a diamond necklace provided by Luxe VVS Jewelers. It's safe to say our invite to Scott's party got lost in the mail. 

Instagram
Dig In

Scott's girlfriend, 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, treats herself to Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. 

Instagram
Brunette Bombshell

Amelia poses for a selfie as she mixes and mingles with Scott's fam. 

Instagram
Taking Flight

Lord Disick is treated to an aviation-themed birthday cake. 

Instagram
Birthday Attire

"Disick Aviation: 'Private aviation is my motivation,'" Amelia's sweatshirt read. "Est. 1983."

Instagram
Blue Steel

Scott stops for a photo opp with artist Alec Monopoly

