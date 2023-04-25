Halsey and Alev Aydin Break Up Nearly 2 Years After Welcoming Son

Halsey once thought they could be so good.
The "Bad at Love" singer has broken up with boyfriend Alev Aydin, nearly two years after giving birth to their son Ender Ridley Aydin in July 2021.
Halsey filed legal paperwork on April 5 to request full physical custody and joint legal custody of Ender, 21 months, according to court documents obtained by E! News April 25. She also asked for joint expenses with visitation rights for Alev.
A source close to the situation tells E! News that the split is "amicable" and says the stars plan to co-parent.
"Halsey is going on tour this summer and plans to bring their son with her," the insider said. "They had to file this way so that their son could join the tour."
It's unclear when they parted ways, but the pair were still together as of Valentine's Day 2023, when Alev shared a golden hour photo of them and wrote, "My Sweet Valentine, I Love You." Halsey also shared a sweet tribute that included a PDA photo.
Halsey and Alev met years ago because the screenwriter was supposed to write and direct a movie about her life, the 28-year-old previously shared.
Romance rumors spread in January 2021, when she shared a photo of him on social media. However, the couple didn't address their relationship status until later that month, when they announced her pregnancy. Alongside a photo of her growing baby bump, the artist wrote, "surprise!"
"When the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You're the person I'm supposed to start a family with,'" Halsey previously told Allure.
The About-Face founder added, "Part of the reason it took Alev and I so long to start dating was because I liked him so much."
In March 2021, Halsey penned a sweet message to Alev in celebration of his birthday. Alongside a photo of him kissing their baby bump, she wrote, translated from Turkish, "Happy birthday happiest birthday, my love."
They went on to welcome Ender in July, announcing his arrival on Instagram by writing, "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."
It was another year until Halsey gave more details on their love story through the song and music video for "So Good," which he co-starred in.
"We started a family and now he's written and directed this little film about OUR life," Halsey said during its June 2022 release, noting the track is about "the pangs of longing for what could be…and what became."
Alev celebrated the "family affair" with a behind-the-scenes photo, telling Halsey, "I love you."
Throughout their relationship, Halsey has been candid when discussing her journey to motherhood, including how this new chapter has impacted outlook on their body image.
"I've been thinking lots about my body," she wrote in February 2021. "It's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."
Indeed, "My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand," she continued, saying her days were filled with sleep, cooking and reading.
Halsey later explained why it's been a big adjustment to become a mom. After her appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2021, she said, "I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger's for a long time."
"I will never have my 'pre baby body back' no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby!" Halsey shared. "And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don't want to go back!"
E! News has reached out to their reps but hasn't received a comment.