Halsey and Alev Aydin Break Up Nearly 2 Years After Welcoming Son

Watch : Halsey Says They Wonder "If I Chose the Wrong Life"

Halsey once thought they could be so good.

The "Bad at Love" singer has broken up with boyfriend Alev Aydin, nearly two years after giving birth to their son Ender Ridley Aydin in July 2021.

Halsey filed legal paperwork on April 5 to request full physical custody and joint legal custody of Ender, 21 months, according to court documents obtained by E! News April 25. She also asked for joint expenses with visitation rights for Alev.

A source close to the situation tells E! News that the split is "amicable" and says the stars plan to co-parent.

"Halsey is going on tour this summer and plans to bring their son with her," the insider said. "They had to file this way so that their son could join the tour."

It's unclear when they parted ways, but the pair were still together as of Valentine's Day 2023, when Alev shared a golden hour photo of them and wrote, "My Sweet Valentine, I Love You." Halsey also shared a sweet tribute that included a PDA photo.