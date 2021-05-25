Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyTV ScoopKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Friends Cast Reveals What They Hope Fans Will Take Away From the Reunion

Ahead of the Friends reunion on HBO Max, the cast sat down with Good Morning America to share what they hope will stick with their fanbase when they watch it on May 27.

By Kisha Forde May 25, 2021 2:06 PMTags
Jennifer AnistonReunionCourteney CoxHBOFriendsGood Morning AmericaDavid SchwimmerLisa KudrowMatthew PerryCelebritiesMatt LeBlanc
Watch: "Friends: The Reunion" Trailer Will Bring You to Tears

The One Where Every Fan Cries Tries of Joy.
 
That would essentially describe how the cast of Friends hopes their fans feel after watching the highly anticipated HBO Max reunion on May 27.
 
Everyone's favorite group of pals including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer have gotten back together more than 25 years after the show's premiere and since it's just a few days before the reunion's airing, the excitement is just practically through the roof. And although fans are undoubtedly ready to experience tons of nostalgia and some much-needed laughs, the cast members are also hoping some fans walk away feeling a bit of the behind-the-scenes-magic, too.
 
Matt LeBlanc—better known to fans as Joey—shared his sentiment with Good Morning America, saying, "I hope the fans walk away with a sense of what it was like for us to have made the show."
 
David Schwimmer, who spent 10 years playing Ross, also added the cast's enthusiasm is at the heart of the get-together. "We're equally excited to finally be doing it," he shared. "And hopefully to give something back and you know, put a little laughter and a little love out there to everyone."

Surprising Secrets of Friends' Final Season Revealed

A little laughter and love is almost guaranteed since in addition to the beloved cast, there will be an ensemble of special guests including David BeckhamJustin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady GagaKit HaringtonMindy Kaling and Malala Yousafzai.

Trending Stories

1

Inside the 25-Year Hunt for Answers in Kristin Smart's Disappearance

2

Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Scott Disick for His Birthday Party

3

Why Emily Blunt Doesn't Want Her Kids Knowing Mom and Dad Are Famous

If you need a little more of a Friends boost ahead of the reunion, don't worry, we're here for you. We've recently uncovered secrets about the show's final season and also compiled a list of the 25 best episodes.

 Is it just us or can you already hear the theme song starting?

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Inside the 25-Year Hunt for Answers in Kristin Smart's Disappearance

2

Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Scott Disick for His Birthday Party

3

Why Emily Blunt Doesn't Want Her Kids Knowing Mom and Dad Are Famous

4

Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Is Engaged to Javi Gonzalez

5

Montana Yao Slams Larsa Pippen in Scathing Post After Malik Apologizes