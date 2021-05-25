Blake Shelton Explains Why He Hasn't Been More Helpful to Gwen Stefani in Planning Their Wedding

Watch : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline

Blake Shelton believes it's for the best if his role is minimal in planning his upcoming nuptials to Gwen Stefani.

The 44-year-old country star spoke to USA Today on Monday, May 23, where he explained that his fiancée is more than happy to call the shots for their wedding after the couple got engaged in October after five years together.

"I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great," Blake said. "She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.'"

He continued, "I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."

The current coach of The Voice also quipped that his idea of a perfect wedding meal might be quite different from the one envisioned by the 51-year-old No Doubt singer.