NFL Star Greg Olsen's 8-Year-Old Son Hospitalized for Complications of Rare Heart Condition

Greg Olsen's heart is hurting for his son.

On Monday, May 24, the former NFL player gave fans an update on the health of his 8-year-old son TJ, who has faced serious heart issues since he was born, according to Greg. He's previously explained that TJ was born with a "complex, critical congenital heart defect" called hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

TJ has already undergone three open heart surgeries in his life and has been surviving with a modified heart, he said.

"This past week has been exceptionally challenging for our family," the athlete wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately, it seems his heart is reaching its end. We are currently working through the process to determine our next steps, which ultimately could lead to a heart transplant."

The former Carolina Panthers star shared, "We don't know how long we will be within these hospital walls. We do know that we are in full control of our attitudes and our outlook."