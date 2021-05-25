Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyTV ScoopKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Is a "Little Swimmer" in New Video Update

By Alyssa Ray May 25, 2021 12:08 AMTags
BabiesCeleb KidsShowsNikki BellaTotal BellasArtem ChigvintsevMatteo ChigvintsevNBCU
Watch: Nikki & Brie Bella's Top Mommy Moments

A natural in the water.

We're, of course, talking about Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son, Matteo Chigvintsev. On Monday, May 24, the Total Bellas star took to Instagram to share a video of her 9-month-old baby's swimming skills. In the video shared with her 9.8 million followers, little Matteo is seen reaching out his arms while being held by dad Artem in a pool.

While the youngster isn't quite ready for a solo swim, Nikki was clearly proud of her baby boy's comfortability in the water. "This happened this past weekend. My little swimmer," she wrote on the new upload. "Learning how to reach. Goodness he makes me so happy!"

May has certainly been a big month for the Bella-Chigvintsev household. Earlier this month, Nikki celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom. And, as the retired WWE superstar told E! News at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Artem went the extra mile to make Nikki feel special on Sunday, May 9.

photos
Nikki and Brie Bella's Sons' Cutest Baby Pics

Per the E! personality, she "woke up to presents" on Mother's Day. At the time, she added, "That was my first and he just made it extra special. And the love, not just the material things, but the love, too."

As E! News readers well know, Nikki and Artem welcomed Matteo on July 31, 2020. Nikki shared following the birth, "Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy."

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Denies Style Change Amid Travis Barker Romance

2
Exclusive

Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Considering Serious Romance Milestone

3

Elliot Page Celebrates Wearing His “First Swim Trunks” in New Pool Pic

Since then, Nikki has kept her followers up to date on her first child's many milestones. For a peek at those sweet moments, be sure to scroll through the images below.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nikki & Her Baby Boy

Nikki wrote alongside this May selfie, "Baby boy and me."

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nikki's Cool Kid

"I wish I was as cool as him," the Total Bellas star remarked.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Growing Up Quickly

"My love @theartemc sent me this yesterday! My heart melted," Nikki wrote in May 2021. "Our Teo is growing up so fast! A, you have been such an incredible Dada this past week as Mama has been off working. The best Daddy and fiancé! I just love you so much! And love my Matteo so much! Excited to get back to my boys!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Missing Matteo

"Just got this from Dadada," Nikki wrote. "my heart exploded! I miss my baby boy so much!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Picture Perfect

Nikki and Matteo posed perfectly for this picture from April 2021.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
More of Mom and Matteo

Nikki snuck a sweet smile in this selfie with Matteo.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Heartwarming Update

"Me + Teo : May be the most tired I have felt in my life but it's definitely the happiest and most blissful I have ever been," Nikki expressed on Instagram. "I love you my sweet Matteo, SO much!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Cuddles for Matteo

Nikki captioned this photo of herself, Artem and Matteo, "I love my little fam so much."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Havin' a Ball

Matteo couldn't be sweeter in this photo Nikki shared on March 31.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Eight Months

"Aww happy 8 months my sweet baby boy," the Total Bellas star posted. "Boy are they right when they say the time goes by so fast."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Gucci Guy

"I'd smile this big for Gucci too," Nikki shared. "Lol Oh my baby boy!!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Teething Toy

Nikki wrote alongside this photo, "Matteo & Sophie."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Beanie Baby

"Ok @reneepaquette best gift ever," Nikki shared on Instagram. "Love what the beanie says and the first beanie Teo keeps on and loves!!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Happy Baby

Mother and son beam bright in this March 2021 photo.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
A Father's Love

Artem looked at Matteo with love in this image from March.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Family Selfie

Matteo made the same face as dad Artem and mom Nikki.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Kissing Train

Smooches for the whole family!

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Teething Treat

"Frozen blueberries kind of morning," Nikki posted on Instagram. "Still waiting on those teeth!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Nikki's Lucky Charm

Nikki wrote in March 2021, "My lucky charm."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Snow Baby

Nikki had Matteo all bundled up in this March 2021 snap.

Instagram
Messy Eater

Matteo is covered in marks after snacking on messy blueberries.

Instagram
Lunch Date

Nikki, Artem and Teo enjoy lunch in Napa.

Instagram
Cuddle Bugs

The gorgeous family of three enjoy some time on Teo's baby mat.

Instagram
All Strapped In

Matteo is ready for a ride in his car seat.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

It's clear that baby Teo has his father's gorgeous eyes.

Instagram
Fast Asleep

Matteo enjoys some Zzzs in an adorable onesie.

Instagram
Sweet Potato Obsessed

According to Nikki and Artem, Matteo is a big fan of sweet potatoes.

Instagram
Lunch With Dad

Yes, that's once again sweet potato purée on Matteo's face.

Instagram
Vineyard Adventures

Nothing beats winter in California.

Instagram
Total Bellas Throwback

Nikki shared this never-before-seen pic of Matteo in honor of her and Brie giving birth on Total Bellas.

photos
View More Photos From Matteo Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

Catch up on past Total Bellas episodes here.

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Denies Style Change Amid Travis Barker Romance

2
Exclusive

Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Considering Serious Romance Milestone

3

Elliot Page Celebrates Wearing His “First Swim Trunks” in New Pool Pic

4

College Soccer Star Ally Sidloski Dead at 21 After Drowning Accident

5

Lamar Odom Shares Why He's Not on Speaking Terms With Khloe Kardashian