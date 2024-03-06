These Are 29 of the Most-Loved Dresses on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
What do the coastal cowgirl, coquette, and the elegant casual trends all have in common? Dresses, of course! Because regardless of the season or the aesthetic you're trying to channel, a gorgeous dress is the key to looking stylish and put together with minimal effort. If you've been wanting to add a few more dresses to your collection, there's no better place to start than at Amazon. But with so many options to choose from, shopping for the perfect dress can be a bit overwhelming. Luckily, Amazon's best-selling dresses have amassed thousands of 5-star ratings and glowing reviews from happy customers, which makes these picks a reliable place to start your search.
To make your life even easier, we went ahead and scoured Amazon for their most-loved, highest-rated dresses that we're sure you'll love, too. These are the dresses that are consistently selling out (and thankfully, restocking) because they're that darn popular. With options at every price point — from floral maxi dresses with a romantic feel to flowy mini dresses that are comfortable no matter how bloated you may be — these 29 of the most-loved dresses on Amazon, backed by thousands of 5-star reviews from satisfied reviewers.
TL;DR: here are the highest-rated dresses from the list.
1. Viishow Short Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dresses- 43,500+ 5-star reviews.
2. Grecerelle Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dresses- 31,200+ 5-star reviews.
3. Relipop Summer Women Short Sleeve Print Dress- 20,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Short Sleeve High Low Cocktail Skater Dress- 22,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Molerani Casual Plain Simple T-Shirt Loose Dress- 19,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. BTFBM Casual Crew Neck Ruched Sleeveless Tank Bodycon- 25,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
7. Zesica Bohemian Floral Printed Maxi Dress- 16,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
8. Merokeety Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress- 19,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
9. Merokeety Women's Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress- 14,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alaster Women's Casual Summer T Shirt Dress
There are many colors and patterns to choose from with this dress. This t-shirt dress is soft, stretchy, and perfect for so many different occasions.
Verdusa Women's Bishop Sleeve Plunging V Neck Belted Bodycon Dress
This elegant, yet simple dress has just enough stretch. You need this one in black, but it's also available in 14 other colors. You can wear this dress to work, out with friends, or to a special event. It just depends on how you style it. It's available in sizes ranging from XS to 5X. This dress has 1,340+ 5-star Amazon ratings.
Merokeety Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress
This lightweight dress has a belt that you can tie in the front, on the side, or at the back. It also has two pockets, and who doesn't love a dress with pockets? The dress is available in stripes, solid colors, animal print, and there are also some long-sleeve options. This dress has 19,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nemidor Short Sleevel Plus Size Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Doesn't this floral print make you feel ready for a vacation? This maxi dress (with pockets!) comes in 35 prints and solids, including black, which is an absolute must-have! The sizes range from 14 to 26.
BTFBM Women Casual Crew Neck Ruched Sleeveless Tank Bodycon
An Amazon shopper wrote, "This dress looks FANTASTIC! I love that it can be dressed up with accessories or looks good on it's own for a casual night out, day at the beach, etc." The ruched dress has 25,000+ 5-star reviews.
Nemidor Women’s Scooped Neckline Floral Lace Top Plus Size Cocktail Party Midi Dress
You just found your go-to look for weddings and holiday parties. This lace dress is equal parts elegant and cute. It also comes in black, red, purple, and navy. This lace dress has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grecerelle Women's Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dresses
If I have to get out of sweatpants, this dress is just as comfortable and much more stylish. The stretchy dress has a slit on the side, pockets, and so many pretty color options to choose from. There are more than 31,200 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Tralilbee Women’s Plus Size Short Sleeve Dress Casual Pleated Swing Dresses With Pockets
This is one of those dresses you will want to wear all the time. This olive green color is versatile for year-round wear, but that's not your only choice. This dress comes 21 colors and prints. It has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dokotoo Womens Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress
This ruffled dress is chic, graceful, and it has that versatility to be worn for many different events, or even just the most casual occasion. More than 9,400+ Amazon customers gave this dress a 5-star review. There are 30 colors and prints available.
Zesica Women's Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Split Beach Party Maxi Dress
E! shoppers know how much we love this dress. More than 16,200 Amazon shoppers gave it 5-star reviews, so we are not the only ones gushing. You can never go wrong with a classic wrap dress and this one is available in 21 colors and prints.
Viishow Women’s Short Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dresses
You can dress up or dress down this one. It has pockets and there are so many options: solid colors, tie dye, floral, prints, and more. 43,500+ Amazon shoppers praised the frock in 5-star reviews.
Relipop Summer Women Short Sleeve Print Dress
This ruffle hem dress is simple, elegant, and classy. It has 20,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Long Maxi Dress
It doesn't get more sophisticated than this high neckline. No one is going to believe you got this backless dress at Amazon (no shade intended). It has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Molerani Women's Casual Plain Simple T-Shirt Loose Dress
You can never have too many t-shirt dresses, am I right? 19,100+ Amazon customers agree since they took the time to leave 5-star reviews.
Ultranice Womens Summer Floral Wrap V Neck Adjustable Spaghetti Casual Ruffle Dress
If you're trying to figure out what to wear for a bridal shower, brunch, or a date night.... This. Is. The. Dress. It's just so darling and you can adjust the straps to get the perfect fit for you. There's one issue though.... there are too many cute choices to choose from. It comes in 43 colors and prints. This dress has 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Women's Summer Bohemian Floral Printed Strapless Beach Party Long Maxi Dress
"Just as gorgeous in person as it is in pictures!!!" an Amazon shopper insisted. The dress's tiered ruffle skirt, shirred bodice, and stretchy waist make this one a winner, for sure. The dress has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kirundo Women’s Summer Dress Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck
Rock this dress with high-top sneakers or dress it up with sandals. You really can't go wrong. Just ask the Amazon shoppers who left 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sarin Mathews Womens Off The Shoulder Short Sleeve High Low Cocktail Skater Dress
Being a wedding guest can get expensive, but your outfit doesn't have to be. Get this dress in multiple colors (except for white) and you're all set for wedding season. But, the white does make a great option for any brides who need a rehearsal dinner look. The dress has 22,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ecowish Women Dresses Summer Tie Front V-Neck
Get this tie front dress in a solid color, a floral, or a print. Or maybe just get multiple. It's just too good to pass up. This dress has 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Merokeety Women's Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress
This another one of those reliable wedding guest dress options. Just ask the 14,200+ Amazon shoppers who left 5-star reviews for this Amazon bestseller.
Yobecho Womens Summer Ruffle Sleeve Sweetheart Neckline Print Mini Dress
Beach party? Yes, please. This dress also comes in some neutral tones that would be perfect with boots and a bar of tights for fall. This dress has 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ouges Women's Summer Short Sleeve V-Neck Floral
This v-neck dress is relaxed, comfortable, and adorable. It comes in 33 colors and prints. What more can you want? The dress has 16,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Meenew Women's Beach Vacation Long Summer Dress High Slit Bodycon Maxi Dress
Turn those LBD vibes up a notch and go for this high slit maxi dress instead. You'll look effortlessly cool no matter where you are. It's also available in 11 other colors. This maxi dress has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Women’s Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress
You can wear this dress all year long. Pair it with some sky high heels, boots, or even your favorite sneakers. It's going to work in any season for any occasion. The dress comes in so many colors and it has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Milumia Women's Elegant Belted Pleated Flounce Sleeve Long Dress
The name of this dress has the word "elegant" in it, which could not be more apropos. This is a great choice for sipping on cocktails, working in the office, or going to church. This dress comes in a bunch of different colors and it has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mitilly Women's Summer Boho Polka Dot Sleeveless V Neck Swing Midi Dress with Pockets
This midi dress brings a lot to the table, a v-neckline, buttons down the front, and adjustable tie waist, flutter sleeves. Oh, and it has pockets. It's available in solid colors too. This dress has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Homeyee Women's Sleeveless Cocktail A-Line Embroidery Party Summer Wedding Guest Dress
There are sleeveless and 3/4 sleeve versions of this special event dress. No one would ever know you got it for $29. It's available in 30 colors and prints. The dress has 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sarin Mathews Womens Off The Shoulder Ruffle Party Dress
You can wear this one dress in four different ways: off the shoulder, with shoulder, one shoulder and tube top style. The dress has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress
This embroidered dress is stunning in white, but there are also gorgeous pink, green, blue, grey, navy, yellow, and print options to choose from. This dress has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Originally published May 25, 2021 at 3 AM PT