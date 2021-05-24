Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyTV ScoopKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Consider Moving in Together as Romance Takes "Serious" Turn

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are getting serious as they continue to spend more time together in New York City. Get the latest on Bachelor Nation’s buzzworthy romance.

By Mike Vulpo May 24, 2021 8:36 PMTags
Reality TVExclusivesCouplesCelebritiesBachelor NationMatt James
Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell, The BachelorABC/Craig Sjodin

Don't underestimate this Bachelor Nation love story.

Just weeks after Matt James confirmed he is giving his relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell another chance, the pair appears to be stronger than ever as they kick off a romantic summer.

"Matt and Rachael are in a really good place right now and are getting serious. They are inseparable and talk all day, every day," a source close to Matt exclusively told E! News. "They have been making many plans to see each other so not a huge chunk of time passes before their next visit."  

Just last week, the pair was spotted enjoying the sandy beaches of Miami. They also enjoyed quality time in Orange County, Calif. while working on their relationship. 

In the future, those close to the couple wouldn't be surprised if both Matt and Rachael make the East Coast their primary home. As our source explained, "They have discussed Rachael moving to New York City to be closer to Matt and she has always loved the city, so it would work out well."

photos
So...Here's Everything We Didn't See on Matt James' Season of The Bachelor

"They are both taking it slow, but have talked about moving in together," the insider added. "It is an option they are considering, but waiting to see how the next couple of months progress."

Watch: Matt James Addresses Recent Bachelor Nation Controversies

It's a major step for a couple who captivated audiences during the most recent season of The Bachelor. During the March finale, millions watched Matt give his final rose to the graphic designer.

But soon after, Matt called off the relationship altogether after racially insensitive photos of his girlfriend resurfaced online. Rachael would later apologize for her past actions.

"Matt is truly in love with her," our source explained. "They have a special bond and have really turned a leaf in their relationship."

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Denies Style Change Amid Travis Barker Romance

2

College Soccer Star Ally Sidloski Dead at 21 After Drowning Accident

3
Exclusive

Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Considering Serious Romance Milestone

And while Matt may wish his romance was a bit more private now that his season of The Bachelor is over, the ABC reality star understands that the continued interest comes with the territory.

"It is what it is," Matt previously told E! News. "You're on a TV show and that's the reality of it. It was a great life experience and I'm really excited about what's next and a lot of impactful things that I'm working [on] in the community."

Sign up for our weekly Bachelor Beat newsletter to get all of your Bachelor Nation updates!

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Denies Style Change Amid Travis Barker Romance

2

College Soccer Star Ally Sidloski Dead at 21 After Drowning Accident

3
Exclusive

Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Considering Serious Romance Milestone

4

See Photos of Rita Ora & Tessa Thompson Cuddled Up With Taika Waititi

5

North West, Penelope Disick and Their BFFs Twin in Matching Swimsuits