See Photos of Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson Cuddled Up With Taika Waititi

Rita Ora, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi are all feeling the love.
The Thor: Love and Thunder director was photographed sandwiched between the U.K. songstress and Westworld actress, who identifies as bisexual, on Sunday, May 23. In the pictures, Waititi has his arms wrapped around Thompson as Ora leaned in to give the actress a kiss on the cheek. Meanwhile, one of Thompson's legs was perched atop Waititi's lap as they all chatted.
In other photos, Waititi and Ora are kissing as they sit by themselves.
According to The Daily Mail, who initially shared the photos, the group of three sipped on drinks after Waititi hosted a party at his Sydney home the night before.
In late April, fans began to speculate the singer and writer-director were dating following multiple sightings together. Their romance was seemingly confirmed a few weeks later, when they stepped out for a bite to eat in Bondi Beach, Australia, where eyewitnesses observed the pair kiss and hug as they enjoyed their meal.
Additionally, Ora has shared photos with both Waititi and Thompson. On April 16, she posted a pic of the director holding her in a matching Gucci sweater, while another showed Ora and Thompson smiling for a selfie. Ora captioned the post, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love."
Thompson, who seemingly let Ora borrow her sunglasses for the last pic, commented a rose emoji under the carousel of photos.
Thompson and Waititi are currently in Australia to film Thor: Love and Thunder with the rest of the star-studded cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and more.
Many of the cast members have relocated to Sydney for the duration of the production, and while Ora isn't appearing in the movie (as far as we know), rumor has it she's moved in to Waititi's home. The Sydney Morning Herald reported the relationship milestone last weekend.
E! News reached out to Waititi, Thompson and Ora's reps for comment.
Prior to dating Ora, Waititi was married to producer Chelsea Winstanley, who he collaborated with on What We Do in the Shadows and the Oscar-nominated film JoJo Rabbit. Last March, it was revealed the pair had separated after 10 years together, though neither have commented on their divorce. They share two daughters, Te Hinekāhu, 7, and Matewa Kiritapu, 4.
As for Thompson, the Creed actress has been linked to Dev Hynes, as well as Janelle Monáe, but doesn't like to talk about her private life or put labels on things.
In 2018, she explained that she and Monáe weren't necessarily a couple, sharing, "We love each other deeply. We're so close, we vibrate on the same frequency."
She added, "If people want to speculate about what we are, that's okay. It doesn't bother me."