Have a Nice Trip With the Psychedelic Print Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our QR code or links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Get your flare pants and groovy prints ready because the '70s are calling!
Recently, celebs like Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé and Lizzo proved that psychedelic prints are taking over this summer! Whether it's a bodycon dress, top or pants, the trend encourages everyone get out of sweatpants in a bold, playful way.
We've rounded up styles from PrettyLittleThing, Nordstrom and more to help you rock the celeb-loved print on every budget.
Lime Floral Mesh Ruched Bodycon Dress
Now you can twin with Lizzo! This PrettyLittleThing dress is the exact style she wore on a recent vacation. The print and sheer fabric will make you feel good as hell!
Gimaguas Vito Trousers- Retro Green
You can dress these groovy pants up or down thanks to the floral print and tie-waist!
Vintage Psychedelic Mesh Top by Limtedstories
Get ready to hit the dance floor with this chic top and a pair of flare jeans.
Strawberry Fields Mini Dress
We are loving the playful print on this flowy midi dress! Wear it alone or pair it with a denim jacket for the ultimate weekend brunch look.
Beach Riot Caylee Crop Tank
Don this psychedelic crop top with the matching pants or a pair of denim for a fun summery look.
Pink Abstract Woven Cross Over Zip Top
This top needs to be in your closet for your next GNO! We're obsessed with the construction on this top and the bold colors that will make any outfit pop.
Plus Pink Floral Ruched Mesh Beach Flares
These pants are sure to turn heads! The summery hues make them the perfect bottoms for outside gatherings with friends or your next tropical getaway.
Nanette Lepore Lined Summer Fire Escape Dress by modernarchaeology1
This dress is so fun! We love the retro butterfly print and the silhouette this vintage dress has to offer.