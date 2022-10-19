Inside the Agonizing 25-Year Hunt for Answers in Kristin Smart's Disappearance

Watch : Kristin Smart Murder Trial: Paul Flores Found Guilty

Kristin Smart went out with some friends on May 24, 1996, hoping to find a Friday night party to kick off the long Memorial Day weekend.

But first, the 19-year-old called her parents, letting them know in the message she left on their answering machine that she had "good news" and would phone again on Sunday.

"She was very excited," her mom, Denise Smart, told the Los Angeles Times in 2006, recalling how Kristin shared that her biology professor was letting her retake an exam that had inexplicably gone missing earlier that quarter. "She said, 'Hi, good news, good news.' That was her good news: She had gotten a call from professor whatever his name was. She had been trying for so long to get that resolved."

Denise figured they'd catch up on Sunday, as they always had during Kristin's freshman year at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.