The Real Housewives of Potomac's Season 6 Trailer Teases "Rumors" About Wendy Osefo's Husband

"One thing you learn about living in Potomac: it's a town of smoke and mirrors. You never know who you can trust."
Those are the ominous words spoken by Wendy Osefo at the very beginning of The Real Housewives of Potomac's just-released season six trailer. The first look teases tons of drama, most notably gossip about Wendy's husband Eddie.
"Are you happy? Are you fulfilled?" Wendy asks Eddie in the clip before he responds, "No!"
Later, Gizelle Bryant asks Ashley Darby, "So when are we gonna talk about the Eddie rumors?" "What Eddie rumors?" Ashley replies.
Later, Wendy confronts Gizelle during a tense conversation, "What you're not going to do is you're not going to play with my husband's name. I see you for everything everybody ever said that you were."
After Gizelle responds, "I don't give a s--t," Wendy explodes, "F--k these motherf--king cameras!"
Meanwhile, fans are introduced to RHOP's newest Housewife Mia Thornton, who is seen throwing salad at Candiace Dillard during a dramatic fight scene.
"Mia is a boss," Karen Huger says. "She's a breathe of fresh air."
Despite Mia's now extravagant lifestyle, she reveals in the trailer, "I was in the foster care system."
Meanwhile, Huger grabs husband Ray's phone and reacts, "Who is that? 'Good morning, Handsome.' I'll find her ass!"
As for Robyn Dixon, she admits to being "unmotivated lately" before Gizelle tells her, "You cannot have your fine husband telling you you unattractive."
And Gizelle's relationship with ex-husband Jamal isn't free from drama. "Honey, you got dragged then you let him back in," Karen tell's Gizelle. "And he dragged you again..."
Check out the explosive season six trailer for yourself!
The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres July 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past season on Peacock any time.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)