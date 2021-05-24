See Scott Disick Get Cozy With Amelia Hamlin as They Soak Up the Sun in Los Angeles

Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyTV ScoopKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

A couple that tans together, stays together. 

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin got extra steamy during a "pre-bday" tan ahead of Disick's birthday on May 24, two days before Scott turns 38. The couple first sparked romance rumors in November 2020 before going Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021. Since then, Amelia has been getting closer with Scott's three children with Kourtney Kardashian and even has called him her "dream man." 

In a sweet series of Instagram Stories, Scott cuddled up with Amelia as only her bucket hat is visible.

"Pick a foot, any foot," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a snapshot of him and Amelia playing footsie on a lounge chair.

The second pic of a blonde frosted tipped Scott with Amelia laying on his chest showed the couple suntanning next to restauranteur Chris Reda. "Pree tan before my bday," Scott added. We can only imagine Amelia is wearing her special bracelet in honor of Scott while lounging!

Scott and Chris later went out for lunch together after at a beachside eatery, as Scott wrote, "Lil lunch in the bu."

According to an E! News source, Scott and Amelia have been "getting serious" after dating for over six months. "They are both chill and love to have fun and be out doing things," the source stated. "They are both really social people and like going out but also love a good night at home together."

Amelia is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

Lisa, a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen recently what it was like meeting Scott for the first time in May 2021.

"He's more handsome in person," Lisa explained of her first impression of the Talentless designer. "And he was very nice. We had a very nice time. He met Harry, and there you go. There it is."

See some of the cutest PDA pics of Scott and Amelia in the photo gallery below.

