WATCH LIVE NOW

We're breaking down all things Billboard Music Awards!
Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyTV ScoopKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Selfies, PDA and More Must-See Candid Moments From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23. Scroll on to see all of the candid moments caught on camera at the star-studded ceremony.

By Elyse Dupre May 24, 2021 12:48 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesBillboard Music Awards
Watch: 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

Talk about a hit! 

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23. And from the star-studded red carpet and guest list to the incredible performances and honorees, the night was filled with memorable moments.

Nick Jonas hosted the big event and performed double duty by rocking out with his fellow JoBros Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas during the ceremony. Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Migos, Duran Duran, Twenty One Pilots and The Weeknd were among the other artists to take the stage, as well.

Speaking of The Weeknd, the 31-year-old singer took home the most trophies of the night, sweeping in 10 categories and bringing his career total to 19 BBMAs so far. In addition, Pink won the Icon Award and rocked out to a number of her hits, performing acrobatic stunts with daughter Willow Sage Hart to their song "Cover Me in Sunshine." Drake also received the Artist of the Decade Award, accepting with son Adonis, and Trae Tha Truth was honored with the Change Maker Award.

photos
Best Dressed Ever at the Billboard Music Awards

There were plenty of classic candid moments caught on camera, too. To see some of the best ones, scroll on below.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Drake & Son Adonis

Drake's 3-year-old son Adonis was in his feelings while joining the rapper on stage to accept the Artist of the Decade Award.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Drake & Son Adonis

And even with the stage fright, the adorable moments were nonstop.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
Pink & Daughter Willow Sage Hart

Pink and her 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart stole the show with their acrobatic stunts and shared a sweet mother-daughter embrace during their performance of "Cover Me in Sunshine."

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Pink, Jameson Moon Hart & Willow Sage Hart

The artist also walked the red carpet with her two children for a truly precious moment. Love the fabulous slippers, Willow!

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo was all smiles as she walked the red carpet in a custom Carolina Herrera gown.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bad Bunny and The Weeknd

Bad Bunny and The Weeknd caught up backstage for a truly rockin' photo. The artists had a lot to smile about as they took home four and 10 trophies, respectively.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas was one cool host for the 2021 BBMAs. 

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas & Kevin Jonas

And later on, the emcee took the stage with Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas for an epic Jonas Brothers performance.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox packed on the PDA while walking the red carpet. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

The actress seemed pretty proud of her main man, too and took a picture of the musician holding up his trophies for Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Karol G & Tanya Rad

Karol G and Tanya Rad kicked off the festivities by rocking the red carpet. The singer, who won Top Latin Female Artist, wore a stunning Celia Kritharioti Couture Swarovski dress and the E! host donned a dazzling Nicole by NF design.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi always serves up amazing style. The Top Chef host stepped onto the BBMAs stage in a crystal-covered Christian Siriano suit.
 

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Weeknd

Fans were blinded by the lights reflecting off of The Weeknd's trophies as he took home not one, not two but 10 awards, including Top Artist.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn appeared to have a blast at the 2021 award show.

Emma McIntyre/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck

Dixie D'Amelio walked the red carpet in a fabulous silver number by Ralph & Russo alongside Noah Beck.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Naz Perez, Rocsi Diaz, & Tanya Rad

Say cheese! Naz Perez, Rocsi Diaz, and Tanya Rad snapped a quick selfie before hosting E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.

Trending Stories

1

See Every Risky Red Carpet Look at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

2

Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at BBMAs

3

Megan Fox Pokes Fun at Her and Machine Gun Kelly's Sizzling Looks

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

See Every Risky Red Carpet Look at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

2

Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at BBMAs

3

Megan Fox Pokes Fun at Her and Machine Gun Kelly's Sizzling Looks

4

North West, Penelope Disick and Their BFFs Twin in Matching Swimsuits

5

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Stun on the Red Carpet at the BBMAs