Megan Fox Pokes Fun at Her and Machine Gun Kelly's Sizzling Looks From the Billboard Music Awards

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to be creating a sweeping love story for the ages.
The hotter-than-ever couple was the talk of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, May 23, as their unabashed displays of affection—and no shortage of tongue—led the pair to trend on social media. It also didn't hurt that both stars were baring plenty of skin, with Megan adorned in an eye-popping outfit styled by Maeve Reilly.
After the ceremony, during which Machine Gun Kelly nabbed two awards including Top Rock Artist, the 35-year-old Transformers star took to Instagram to share a pic of the pair posing at home in their awards outfits, and the setting perhaps didn't quite match the chic vibes.
"it's the broom for me," Megan simply captioned the shot of the two posing on an outdoor patio.
The photo she posted has a lot going on, including MGK sticking out his tongue that was painted black for the event, along with the duo interlocking fingers as she leaned against him.
In other words, fans can be forgiven for not immediately spotting the broom and dustpan hiding in the lefthand corner. But clearly, as the saying goes, the couple that sweeps together, stays together. (That's a saying, right?)
Machine Gun Kelly also posted to social media following the event. One video on his Instagram Story showed himself seeming to be positively giddy while holding his award and hanging out with Megan in a public bathroom.
"Let's f--king go, dude!" the 31-year-old "Bloody Valentine" vocalist enthused to the camera, clearly proud of his prize.
He wrote at the bottom of his post, "WTF!!!" along with four prayer-hands emojis.
During his passionate acceptance speech earlier in the night, the musician gave a special shout-out to Megan by saying "my twin soul shows me love."
MGK also encouraged people in the crowd to keep doing what they love by sharing, "If five years, 10 years, 12 years would have been too long waiting for this moment, then I wouldn't be having this moment. So, just show the universe it can't take your dream from you."
To check out the full list of winners from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, click here.