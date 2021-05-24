Megan Fox Pokes Fun at Her and Machine Gun Kelly's Sizzling Looks From the Billboard Music Awards

Watch : Why Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Love Is Like No Other

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to be creating a sweeping love story for the ages.

The hotter-than-ever couple was the talk of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, May 23, as their unabashed displays of affection—and no shortage of tongue—led the pair to trend on social media. It also didn't hurt that both stars were baring plenty of skin, with Megan adorned in an eye-popping outfit styled by Maeve Reilly.

After the ceremony, during which Machine Gun Kelly nabbed two awards including Top Rock Artist, the 35-year-old Transformers star took to Instagram to share a pic of the pair posing at home in their awards outfits, and the setting perhaps didn't quite match the chic vibes.

"it's the broom for me," Megan simply captioned the shot of the two posing on an outdoor patio.

The photo she posted has a lot going on, including MGK sticking out his tongue that was painted black for the event, along with the duo interlocking fingers as she leaned against him.

In other words, fans can be forgiven for not immediately spotting the broom and dustpan hiding in the lefthand corner. But clearly, as the saying goes, the couple that sweeps together, stays together. (That's a saying, right?)