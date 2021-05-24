Billboard Music Awards

The Complete List of Winners
Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyTV ScoopKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

North West, Penelope Disick and Their Besties Twin in Matching Swimsuits During Girls' Trip

North West and Penelope Disick's friend Ryan turned 9 years old this weekend. Scroll on to see photos of the "birthday crew" during their girls' trip.

By Elyse Dupre May 24, 2021 3:03 AMTags
Keeping Up With The KardashiansKardashian NewsCelebritiesNorth WestPenelope Disick
Watch: North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me in New Photos

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 7, and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, 8, are celebrating their BFF's birthday.

Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of KKW Brands, marked daughter Ryan's ninth birthday on May 22 with a girls' trip to Palm Springs, Calif.

The vacation started off with a quick Starbucks run. Once the guests arrived at their destination, they each received a personalized Stoney Clover Lane weekend tote filled with matching swimsuits, hats, sunglasses, hair clips, monogrammed makeup bags, stickers and more. They also got decked-out Barbie boxes and bags full of cute accessories from Claire's.

During the getaway, the young ladies played with Slime, got their nails done, swam in the pool and dined at a steak house and sushi bar. And instead of birthday cake, the kids enjoyed a delicious donut tower. Ryan blew out her birthday candles as her friends sang "Happy Birthday." All in all, it seemed like the "birthday crew" had an absolute blast.

photos
North West's Cutest Pictures

Tracy also posted a sweet tribute to Ryan on Instagram. "My beautiful baby isn't a baby anymore," she wrote on the social network. "Ryan turns 9 today and I could not be more proud of the beautiful young lady she is growing into."

Trending Stories

1

Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at BBMAs

2

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She and Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

3

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's PDA at the BBMAs Is Indescribable

Kim and Kourtney sent along their birthday wishes, as well. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars both posted photos of North, Penelope and Ryan playing together over the years. The Poosh founder, for instance, shared snapshots of the besties dressing up in costumes and ballerina outfits.

Happy birthday, Ryan!

Watch a brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at BBMAs

2

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She and Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

3

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's PDA at the BBMAs Is Indescribable

4

Billboard Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

5

Justin Bieber Debuts New Look After Shaving Controversial Dreadlocks