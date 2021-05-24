Van Jones Weighs In on Kim Kardashian's Future as a Lawyer

This is what you call a glowing review.
While Kim Kardashian is three years into her pursuit of becoming a lawyer, CNN host Van Jones weighed in on the reality star's future as a fellow attorney. After all, he's had a close seat to her journey considering she has been apprenticing at his criminal justice reform non-profit, Dream Corps JUSTICE, formerly known as #cut50, under mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.
"She's doing amazing," he told Ellen DeGeneres during an interview for her May 24 show. "I think she has used her platform to help people behind bars."
"Her dad was a lawyer and she always wanted to be a lawyer," he explained. "Once she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn't let up, so I think she's going to be an unbelievable attorney. She's already I think one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice."
Now, amid her divorce from Kanye West, the star remains ever focused on achieving this career dream. "Kim's doing great," mom Kris Jenner assured viewers in April during an interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna. "Kim is really focusing on her legal studies. She's trying to pass the bar and so, she does that every day."
In April 2019, she explained the lesser-known process of becoming a lawyer without an undergraduate degree that she was embarking on in California.
"Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way," she wrote on Instagram. "I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case. One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane.' I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are. This option is available to anyone who's state allows it."
"It's true I did not finish college," the SKIMS mogul acknowledged. "You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can't do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It's never too late to follow your dreams."
In concluding he message, the TV star called out Jones along with her two mentors. "I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson," she wrote. "Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey."