2021 Billboard Music Awards
See All of the Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

From sheer dresses and cut-out necklines to bold prints and dramatic trains, these are the looks that stood out on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

By Samantha Schnurr May 24, 2021 12:02 AMTags
At the Billboard Music Awards, anything goes in the fashion department. 

On Sunday, May 23, the 28th annual ceremony was no different as the stars stepped out on the red carpet in a variety of head-turning ensembles, including Karol G's shimmering sheer gown and SZA's ultra cut-out black gown by Mônot.

The sartorial boldness continued with "Say So" singer and perennial fashion risk taker Doja Cat, who turned up to the big show in a black and white striped crop top and matching pants. If the matching set didn't grab your attention, her blue pendant necklace and statement earrings were equally hard to miss. 

Country star Gabby Barrett also stood out from the crowd in a larger-than-life gold gown that could have doubled as a structural art piece. The dress, designed by Nicolas Jebran, featured eye-catching embroidery and an even more dramatic train. 

To see these one-of-a-kind looks and more, just keep scrolling!

Billboard Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

Plus, check out all of the red carpet fashion from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with every single look in one place right here

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
SZA

The star's "Kiss Me More" performance look featured a new take on bell bottoms. 

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bad Bunny

Two words: Those shoes!

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini

The "Homecoming Queen?" singer donned a unique little black dress by Nedo decorated with a celestial-themed print. 

Instagram
SZA

The "Broken Clocks" singer sported a black gown by Mônot with a bodice covered in cut-outs. 

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
H.E.R.

The "Hard Place" singer dazzled head to toe in a black and red sequin jumpsuit by Christian Dior. 

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Gabby Barrett

The country singer looked like a walking art piece in a structural gold gown accented with embroidery. 

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer stood out from the crowd in a black and white striped crop top with dramatic sleeves paired with matching pants. 

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Kehlani

The "Get Away" singer brought a bold splash of red to the carpet in this ensemble featuring an embellished bustier, sheer skirt and puff-sleeved bolero. The star accessorized with BVLGARI jewels. 

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Karol G

The "El Barco" singer bared her stomach on the red carpet in a shimmering see-through gown and completed the look with coordinating turquoise hair. 

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, May 23 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT followed by the BBMA show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

