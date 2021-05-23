Prince William Charms Elderly Resident of Assisted Living Facility in Heart-Tugging Video

Prince William is quite the charmer.
The Duke of Cambridge made an unforgettable appearance at the Queen's Bay Lodge—a residential care facility for the elderly—in Edinburgh, Scotland. Prince William took to Instagram on Sunday, May 23 to share behind-the-scenes footage of his recent visit, which included a heartwarming interaction with some of the residents.
"Could you stop flirting with my residents?" a woman jokingly asked the 38-year-old royal in one video clip.
"I'm trying not to," he responded, sweetly adding, "I'm not sure who's flirting more."
The British royal offered further insight into his visit on Instagram, writing, "It was great to join Betty and the residents of Queens Bay Lodge for ice cream and a chat—the care home is operated by CrossReach, which supports over 10,000 people in Scotland living in challenging situations."
Prince William also shared details about his Scotland trip, where he'll be for a week after recently being appointed the Lord High Commissioner of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.
"Communities associated with the Church of Scotland have done an incredible job to continue to support one another during the pandemic—it was great to see some of them at work today," his Instagram caption read.
"@grassmarketcommunity are supporting vulnerable people through community innovation and social enterprise," his message continued. "With projects from a herb garden to a workshop making furniture from recycled pews and other responsibly resourced wood."
According to his post, he also made an appearance at the Boys' Brigade in Glasgow.
On Saturday, May 22, the Duke of Cambridge opened up about how Scotland reminds him of his late mother, Princess Diana.
"Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest," he said at the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of The Church of Scotland. "I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk [church] that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors."
The duke also explained Scotland holds joyful memories as well, as it's the place where he met Kate Middleton.
"As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep. And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland, 20 years ago this year, that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."
The couple, who celebrated their 10-year anniversary last month, are proud parents to three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
"George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us," Prince William noted, "and they are starting to build their own happy memories here, too. We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders."