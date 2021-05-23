Why the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Is Especially Important for Alicia Keys

Watch : Alicia Keys Teases "Special" Upcoming Music at BBMAs

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards mark a full-circle moment in Alicia Keys' illustrious career.

Exactly two decades after the R&B singer's debut album made her a household name, she's returning to the very stage that first helped shape her stardom. Alicia is set to perform a medley of songs from the breakout days of her music career, telling E!'s Rocsi Diaz that the opportunity symbolizes the gratitude she feels for her loyal fanbase.

"We're definitely celebrating tonight," she shared exclusively ahead of show time. "It is the 20-year anniversary of my very first album, Songs in A Minor. Baby Alicia was on the scene. It's such an honor. It's feeling so beautiful."

Alicia, who is a nine-time BBMA winner, said viewers at home can anticipate hearing "songs that we all love and that we're gonna love forever, and songs that you can sing along to and feel good to."