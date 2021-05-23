Morgan Wallen Wins 2021 Billboard Music Awards Despite Being Banned From Appearing on Show

Watch : Morgan Wallen's N-Word Fallout

Morgan Wallen has won three Billboard Music Awards ahead of the 2021 show despite being banned from appearing on it since he drew controversy earlier this year over a video that showed him using a racial slur, for which he apologized.

On the morning of Sunday, May 23, most of the winners of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were announced several hours before the ceremony, which airs in the evening on NBC. Morgan won Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album for Dangerous: The Double Album. Morgan was nominated for six awards.

These marked the first awards the Tennessee native, who recently turned 28, has won since a TMZ posted in February a leaked video showing him saying the N-word and other expletives as he returned from a night out with friends in Nashville. The footage, reportedly filmed by a neighbor, sparked an online backlash.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," Morgan said in a statement to E! News at the time. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."