Billboard Music Awards

How to Watch Tonight's Show on TV and Online
Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyTV ScoopKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé's Colt and Vanessa Are Married

Colt and Vanessa, who documented their relationship on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, surprised fans by announcing they got married in Nevada.

By Kaitlin Reilly May 23, 2021 7:19 PMTags
Celebrities90 Day Fiancé
Watch: "90 Day: The Single Life" Sneak Peek: Big Ed vs. Colt Johnson

90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra are officially husband and wife. 

The TLC stars announced the news on Colt's Instagram. He shared a pic of himself with his arm around Vanessa and a second of the two kissing. Vanessa's sparkling engagement ring can be seen in the photos. 

"I like to announce that Vanessa is my wife," Colt captioned the post. "I married my best friend and despite what others might say; I know we will find our happily ever after. @vanessaj_702 #marriedlife #90dayfiance @discoveryplus #putaringonit Love you Mrs. Johnson."

After his April 2019 divorce from Larissa Dos Santos Lima, following their notoriously rocky marriage, Colt entered into a relationship with Jess Caroline. Their romance was documented on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? However, Colt was also seeing Vanessa during his time with Jess, leading to their split. 

Colt decided to propose to Vanessa last fall, shortly after the two became official—something Colt's mom Debbie Johnson did not approve of in a moment from 90 Day: The Single Life.  

photos
Meet the Cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6

"I love Vanessa. I think it's wonderful that they're in a good place, but Colt's impulsive decisions aren't good," Debbie admitted in the confessional. "After five days he proposed to Larissa, which he found out was a huge mistake. I think this relationship has a lot more going for it, but I think it's a little too early...I think it could destroy it." 

 

Discovery+

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Remembering the Insanity of the Menendez Brothers Murder Case

2

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She and Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

3

Ian Somerhalder Reveals Nikki Reed Saved Him From “Nightmare” Fraud

Colt did pop the question, however, Vanessa said she wanted to wait at least a year before getting hitched. Earlier this month, the two appeared on Nightly Pop with Kym Whitley and Nina Parker to talk about their romantic journey. 

"I'm not backing out!" Vanessa said of her future wedding. "The main thing was, I have a lot of trust issues. He's totally changed my mind on that now. He's given me passwords on all his accounts on everything. That isn't really an issue anymore." 

And now, these two have finally gotten their happily ever after.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Remembering the Insanity of the Menendez Brothers Murder Case

2

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She and Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

3

Ian Somerhalder Reveals Nikki Reed Saved Him From “Nightmare” Fraud

4

Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Debuts Baby Bump

5

Kelley Flanagan Doesn't Hold Back in Interview About Peter Weber Split