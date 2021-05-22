Naomi Campbell Celebrates Her First Birthday as a Mom With Sweet Post

Watch : Naomi Campbell Shares 1st Photo of Newborn Baby Girl!

Naomi Campbell's birthday is hitting a little differently this year.

The legendary supermodel, who recently announced the arrival of her baby girl, took a moment to express her gratitude in a Saturday, May 22 Instagram post. To celebrate her 51st birthday, the runway icon shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby.

"BLESSED AND GRATEFUL," Naomi captioned her post, while also tagging her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell.

Many of the star's friends shared sweet messages in the comments section to mark her birthday.

"There she is!!!!! Best birthday gift ever," Andy Cohen responded, with celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath replying, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ANGEL !!! I Love you mama."

Naomi's fellow '90s supermodel friends also sent their birthday wishes.

"Happy birthday mamma! I love you! Feels so good knowing that you are having your best birthday ever," Linda Evangelista wrote on her IG page. Cindy Crawford added, "Happy birthday to this beauty and new mom. Looks like you already got the best present ever!"