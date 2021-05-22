You Won't Believe How Much Prince William Looks Like Princess Diana in This Racing Photo

Watch : Prince William Shows off Vaccine...and MUSCLES?

The eyes have it...Prince William truly is almost the spitting image of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

On Saturday, May 22, the 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge visited Scotland, where he stopped at the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife to test-drive an Extreme E electric vehicle. A photo of William wearing a full auto racing helmet was posted on his and wife Kate Middleton's Instagram page, causing fans to do a double take and come to the same conclusion.

"Wow," wrote one of them, "and it's Diana."

Another person commented, "He has his mother's eyes for sure." Another user wrote, "The resemblance to Diana has never seemed as noticeable as in this photo. Wow!"

Earlier in the day, William attended the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of The Church of Scotland and spoke about his love for the land, where he met Kate in college and where he and his family often vacation at Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral Castle summer home.