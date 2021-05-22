You Won't Believe How Much Prince William Looks Like Princess Diana in This Racing Photo

The eyes have it...Prince William truly is almost the spitting image of his mother, the late Princess Diana.
On Saturday, May 22, the 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge visited Scotland, where he stopped at the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife to test-drive an Extreme E electric vehicle. A photo of William wearing a full auto racing helmet was posted on his and wife Kate Middleton's Instagram page, causing fans to do a double take and come to the same conclusion.
"Wow," wrote one of them, "and it's Diana."
Another person commented, "He has his mother's eyes for sure." Another user wrote, "The resemblance to Diana has never seemed as noticeable as in this photo. Wow!"
Earlier in the day, William attended the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of The Church of Scotland and spoke about his love for the land, where he met Kate in college and where he and his family often vacation at Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral Castle summer home.
However, he also shared a sad memory there: He said he was in Scotland on the day he learned that his mother died. Diana passed away from injuries sustained in a car crash in 1997. She was 36.
"I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died," he said. "Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk [church] that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors."
He continued, "As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep. And yet, alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland, 20 years ago this year, that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."