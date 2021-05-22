Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Debuts Baby Bump After Announcing She's Expecting Baby No. 3

Jennifer Love Hewitt is having a very relaxing summer as she waits for the arrival of baby No. 3.
The 9-1-1 star, who announced she was expecting her third child with husband Brian Hallisay earlier this week, took to her Instagram Story to share how her pregnancy is going.
She wrote over a photo of herself sporting an orange bikini with her baby bump on full display, "I am officially declaring hot bump summer!"
Later, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star reposted a fan account that shared the image along with the words, "We have a real life mango on the way."
The actress first shared news of her growing "mango" in a May 18 Instagram post featuring a photo of herself holding up a pregnancy test. She wrote in the caption, "Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you. Thank you @clearblue for being part of our journey and giving us a platform to share this news!"
Jennifer and Bran are also parents to Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 5. The Party of Five alum recently spoke to People about how the couple's kids are reacting to the baby news.
"They're really looking forward to it," she told the magazine. "They've both done some practicing what jobs they'll have—but, definitely, they both have fully decided there will be no diaper-changing for them, which I respect and wouldn't expect them to do, honestly!"
The 42-year-old mom also detailed the part of pregnancy that she finds the most challenging.
"For me, even more so than labor, naming a child is literally the hardest part of it all," Jennifer shared. "It's who they become. It's their person. It's very daunting. We have thrown some [names] out there and there's some thoughts on it, but nothing is solidified yet."
Will the new baby follow their siblings and be graced with an A name? Jennifer will have all of hot bump summer to think about it.