Jana Kramer Celebrates Freedom on Her and Ex Mike Caussin's 6th Anniversary

Watch : Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's Divorce: Everything We Know

Instead of celebrating six years of marriage, Jana Kramer is celebrating feeling "free."

In April, the One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from husband Mike Caussin. Saturday, May 22, marked the former couple's six-year wedding anniversary. That day, Jana posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself wearing a white L*SPACE bikini and standing on the bow of a boat with her arms up in the air, Titanic-style.

"Free. And not looking back," wrote the actress, who recently vacationed in Miami. "I thought not celebrating 6 years today would feel heavy and sad....and though there is sadness in the broken, there is more joy, happiness, freedom and self love than I've ever experienced. The weight has been lifted and I welcome the unknown, because there is so much beauty in what's next. Find your strength and set yourself free..."

Jana and her ex's split followed past marital turmoil. Mike filed for divorce in 2016, but the two later reconciled. That year, he also sought treatment for sex addiction in an inpatient treatment facility amid a cheating scandal.