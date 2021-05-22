Royal FamilyBillboard Music AwardsTV ScoopKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry and Kate Hudson Showcase Chic Styles at Kendall Jenner's Party

Kendall Jenner hosted a star-studded launch party for her new tequila. Check out details and photos from the event.

By Corinne Heller May 22, 2021 3:48 PMTags
Party PicsKim KardashianKate HudsonKaty PerryKardashiansKylie JennerKhloe KardashianHailey Bieber
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Mistaken for Kendall Jenner in New Selfie

The Kardashian-Jenner family and several other celebs showcased hot looks at the launch party for Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

The star-studded bash took place at hotspot Craig's in West Hollywood on Friday, May 21. In addition to several of her sisters and mom Kris Jenner, stars such as Katy Perry, Kate Hudson and couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended Kendall's party.

Katy arrived in a sleeveless brown snakeskin-print maxi dress, paired with a brown purse. Kate wore a white top, matching long lightweight jacket, high-waist light blue jeans, tan boots and a beige hat. Kylie showed up in a plunging sleeveless lace-up black leather bodysuit. Hailey also went for a black ensemble, sporting a sleeveless crop top and matching lace-up leather pants.

Kendall, who is celebrating her first solo business venture outside of modeling, raised a shot glass as she sat at a table wearing an outfit that included a long-sleeve, floral, front-tie crop top and beige pants, as seen in a video shared by Kim Kardashian. The latter star wore a camo-print cut-out bodysuit and documented much of the night on her Instagram Story.

Also spotted: Khloe Kardashian—wearing a black tube top and black leather pants, Travis Scott—with whom Kylie shares daughter Stormi Webster, Drake—a family friend and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble.

photos
Kylie Jenner's Hair Evolution

See photos from the party below:

BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner

The guest of honor arrives at her party.

BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner

The reality star arrives at the bash.

BACKGRID
Travis Scott

The rapper arrives at the bash.

BACKGRID
Katy Perry

The singer is sssssssssmokin'!

BACKGRID
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

The couple arrives at the bash.

BACKGRID
Drake

The rapper arrives at the bash.

BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian

The reality star arrives at the party.

MEGA
Kim Kardashian

The reality star arrives at the party.

BACKGRID
Justin Bieber

The pop star arrives at the party.

BACKGRID
Doja Cat

The pop arrives at the party.

BACKGRID
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrives at the bash with her boyfriend.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Party On

A view from inside the party.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

The reality star poses for a pic.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner

Mom and daughter hang out.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner

The guest of honor raises a glass.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Katy Perry

Bottoms up!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kate Hudson and Katy Perry

The two party at a table with friends.

Instagram / Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber

The model is all smiles.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner

The reality star raises her glass.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner

Mom and daughter pose for a pic.

Instagram / Hailey Bieber
Just a Request

A view from inside the bash.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Cheers!

Guests raise a toast.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner's boyfriend poses for a pic.

Trending Stories

1

Phoebe Dynevor Speaks Out on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

2

Ian Somerhalder Reveals Nikki Reed Saved Him From “Nightmare” Fraud

3

Kelley Flanagan Doesn't Hold Back in Interview About Peter Weber Split

Watch a brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Phoebe Dynevor Speaks Out on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

2

Ian Somerhalder Reveals Nikki Reed Saved Him From “Nightmare” Fraud

3

Kelley Flanagan Doesn't Hold Back in Interview About Peter Weber Split

4

Casey Anthony Juror Expresses Regret 10 Years After Acquittal

5

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos From Psalm's 2nd Birthday Party