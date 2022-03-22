This Boob Tape Actually Works on Bigger Cup Sizes

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

So many women with larger chests wish they had access to the same products that work for others. First, there's the hurdle of many bras not being available in the right size. But, even when they are, they might not get the job done or they feel uncomfortable or they're just not as cute as what all your friends get to wear. And then there are the other boob products, that sound like a great idea in theory, but they just don't work... or they don't accommodate your cup size. You know what I'm talking about, right? I'm referencing the cutlets, body tape, and other stick-on items I've tried on throughout the years with zero success. I've done this, just hanging around the house, afraid to test drive them in public just in case something goes embarrassingly wrong.

I just want to look and feel my best....but, unfortunately, it's not always that simple. Most women with a larger chest know the struggle of trying on one outfit with every single bra they own, trying to figure out what's gonna work... and then trying on another outfit because the first option didn't pan out. And, then, of course, there's that fantasy of wearing a backless dress without a bra and truly feeling at ease. Well, I have news for you. That's a fantasy no more. I finally found a boob tape that actually works on larger cup sizes, BrasyBra. And it comes in a variety of skin tones.